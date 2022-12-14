A Small Business Checklist For End of Year Payroll And HR Activities
During this busy time of year, Helpside helps small companies streamline their end-of-year payroll and HR activities.LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As company leaders and HR professionals gear up for the year’s busiest season, they also face the essential end-of-year payroll and HR activities. Helpside has compiled a short list of items facing companies this December to help streamline the process.
Employee Administration
Completing annual performance reviews
Asking employees to update their personal and contact information
Auditing personnel files
Reviewing recruiting and hiring processes
Reviewing employee onboarding and employee separation processes
Employees are a company’s greatest resource, and having a clear idea of how this resource is doing will help a company succeed. It’s essential to know how employees are performing, how to get in touch with them, and a clear process for finding, hiring, and letting go.
Compensation and Benefits
End-of-year bonuses
Final payroll of the year
Paid time off policies
There’s no need to explain the importance of the end-of-year bonuses and the final payroll of the year. It’s a good idea to go over paid time off policies during the holiday season, especially if employees have PTO that they’ll lose in the coming year.
Compliance
Audit employee classifications
Review the employee handbook
Verify employment and labor law posters
This allows companies to dot their i’s and cross their t’s legally. This process is essential to ensure a company is following the necessary employment laws. Pay special attention to state-specific laws that may be changing January 1. If you have remote employees, keep in mind that you need to be aware of the laws in each state employees work in.
Employee Feedback
Surveys
Stay interviews
Exit interviews
Employee feedback allows a company to take the temperature of its employees and be alerted to potential problems and opportunities. Having a process in place to conduct surveys, stay and exit interviews, and informal employee discussions will help you plan for the needs of the company and employees in the coming year.
A smooth and effective year-end process can help companies comply with relevant laws and regulations and complete tasks that will make the next year easier. This will help them start the New Year on solid footing and continue growing successfully. Companies can partner with Helpside for employee administration, human resources, payroll, and employee benefits, which frees up time and resources to grow their business.
About the Company:
Helpside has been taking care of small businesses since 1990. They are proud to partner with small businesses to provide payroll, employee benefits, human resources, employer compliance, safety, and workers’ compensation solutions that allow leaders to focus on the growth and success of their employees and their business.
Samantha Reynolds
Helpside
+1 (208) 813-6273
marketing@helpside.com