Pete Stevenson, Director of The Edge Picture Company Joins New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Advisory Board
New York Festivals® TV & Film Awards announced the addition of Pete Stevenson, Executive Director of The Edge Picture Company to the 2023 TV & Film Advisory Board.
— Pete Stevenson, Executive Director, The Edge Picture Company
“We are thrilled to welcome Pete Stevenson to the TV & Film Awards Advisory Board. As an award-winning director he brings his wide-ranging creative expertise to the 16-member panel of storytellers and industry executives,” said Rose Anderson, VP & Executive Director, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards. “The insights and guidance from this international brain trust ensures that NYF’s TV & Film Awards will continue to honor innovation from storytellers around the globe.”
Pete has been a Director of The Edge Picture Company for over 25 years and is responsible for managing client relationships and delivering creative solutions for organisations and brands across the world. He brings extensive experience and passion to every project, always looking for ways to use the power of film to grab attention and change perceptions. Pete speaks regularly to client leadership groups large and small and runs sessions on the Psychology of Film and its role in Behaviour Change.
He has been closely involved over many years as a Taskforce member with Government-sponsored Engage for Success, an organisation focusing on inspiring and fostering better engagement across the UK. Pete’s work has garnered hundreds of international awards over the years, including the prestigious Grand Prix at the EVCOM London Film Awards.
In 2021 The Edge Picture Company was chosen by the New York Film & TV Festivals as their Production Company of the Year for a record 15 years in succession.
The deadline to enter the 2023 Television & Film Awards competition is December 31st, 2022. To view entry details and competition rules and regulations visit :https://tvfilm.newyorkfestivals.com/. View 2023's categories HERE.
All Entries in the 2023 competition will be judged online and screened by NYF’s TV & Film Awards award-winning Grand Jury panel.
Award-winning entries will be celebrated at the NYF Storytellers Gala taking place on April 18th at the 2023 NAB Show Centennial in Las Vegas. This is the 13th year of New York Festivals strategic partnership with NAB.
To view the 2022 TV & Film Awards winner’s showcase visit: Winners.
