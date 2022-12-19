Nationwide Bat Removal Experts Get Bats Out Certified for Rope Work on High-Rise Commercial Bat Exclusions

Get Bats Out rope tech performing a commercial bat removal project Get Bats Out Tech performing a bat inspection on a commercial property get bats out

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Bats Out now has certified rope-trained technicians to perform commercial and residential bat removal and exclusions for high-rise properties. They are the only bat exclusion company in the world licensed to do this complex and highly skilled work.Bats roost in tall properties, such as hospitals, schools, offices, and residential blocks. Allowing bats to remain is just not an option due to the risk of disease and the damage they will cause to the building, not to mention your reputation. Finding a bat removal service that can perform removals and exclusions for high-rise buildings is challenging due to the specialist training and equipment needed.Get Bats Out technicians undergo intense training to be certified in rope access work. This training allows them to use ropes and harnesses to access the most difficult parts of high-rise buildings so that they can carry out a thorough investigation and can identify all bat entry points.Employing anyone to work at a height can be a concern. Get Bats Out technicians take all possible measures to minimize safety risks. They comply with OSHA standards to ensure enough anchor points on a building before drops. They also complete a Job Hazard Analysis before commencing work to ensure safety. Get Bats Out has extensive experience carrying out bat removals and exclusions in hospitals, schools, and other high-rise buildings.If you need a professional bat removal company that can work at height, you can rely on Get Bats Out to carry out the job safely and efficiently.

Get Bats Out rope access on commercial property