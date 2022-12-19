Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,097 in the last 365 days.

Nationwide Bat Removal Experts Get Bats Out Certified for Rope Work on High-Rise Commercial Bat Exclusions

Get Bats Out rope tech performing a commercial bat removal project

Get Bats Out rope tech performing a commercial bat removal project

Get Bats Out Tech performing a bat inspection on a commercial property

Get Bats Out Tech performing a bat inspection on a commercial property

get bats out logo

get bats out

Get Bats Out now has certified rope-trained technicians to perform commercial and residential bat removal and exclusions for high-rise properties.

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Bats Out now has certified rope-trained technicians to perform commercial and residential bat removal and exclusions for high-rise properties. They are the only bat exclusion company in the world licensed to do this complex and highly skilled work.

Bats roost in tall properties, such as hospitals, schools, offices, and residential blocks. Allowing bats to remain is just not an option due to the risk of disease and the damage they will cause to the building, not to mention your reputation. Finding a bat removal service that can perform removals and exclusions for high-rise buildings is challenging due to the specialist training and equipment needed.

Get Bats Out technicians undergo intense training to be certified in rope access work. This training allows them to use ropes and harnesses to access the most difficult parts of high-rise buildings so that they can carry out a thorough investigation and can identify all bat entry points.

Employing anyone to work at a height can be a concern. Get Bats Out technicians take all possible measures to minimize safety risks. They comply with OSHA standards to ensure enough anchor points on a building before drops. They also complete a Job Hazard Analysis before commencing work to ensure safety. Get Bats Out has extensive experience carrying out bat removals and exclusions in hospitals, schools, and other high-rise buildings.

If you need a professional bat removal company that can work at height, you can rely on Get Bats Out to carry out the job safely and efficiently.

Michael Koski
Get Bats Out
+1 877-264-2287
email us here

Get Bats Out rope access on commercial property

You just read:

Nationwide Bat Removal Experts Get Bats Out Certified for Rope Work on High-Rise Commercial Bat Exclusions

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.