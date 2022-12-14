Interstate 94 open in North Dakota



BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened Interstate 94 between Dickinson and Fargo as of 9 a.m. Roads are ice-covered and motorists should use extreme caution.



Travel alerts are still in effect.



For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions.



Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.



- ### -

