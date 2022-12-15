RouteTrust, Core, and Business Development Group Celebrate Partners In Progress
EINPresswire.com/ -- Partners In Progress is a telecommunications industry networking group formed in August of 2020 by Mike Rothchild, Managing Director of RouteTrust, Don Eben, Founder and CEO of CORE, and Brian Gustas, Founder and CEO of Business Development Group.
During the Pandemic, in person telecommunications events were cancelled. Many of them went virtual. The founders of Partners In Progress realized there was much more to professional events than the sessions and scheduled meetings. There was a very social element of sitting down in bars or coffee shops and having impromptu conversations with colleagues, and meeting new acquaintances.
Partners in Progress has “Virtualized” the professional social element that had been left out of the equation. Because all Partners in Progress members are in the telecom industry, of course the conversations center around influential industry topics. But there is no formal agenda. The members share their individual and unique insights about important industry topics, as they would in person sitting with trusted colleagues. It is done in a very personal, fun, and light-hearted way. Partners in Progress has been referred to as “an industry think-tank with a twist.”
In a joint statement the founders of Partners in Progress said, “ It's not just about getting to know each other's companies and what they do, but also getting to know each other as people. It's important to have colleagues from different companies get to know each other socially. Not only do you learn more about what they do, but it also helps build a sense of community in the industry, which is important for collaboration, innovation, and support.”
Currently, there are approximately 50 members in Partners in Progress. Virtual events are held every few months, and each event is relegated to no more than 12 participants at a time. The rosters are rotated, so members get a chance to interact over time with most or all of the members.
Now that in-person trade-shows are back, in addition to the virtual get-togethers, Partners in Progress is sponsoring happy hour events for its members at select destinations. The next in-person happy hour event is PTC in Honolulu, Jan 15-18, 2023.
If you would like to learn more about Partners in Progress, please contact one of the following:
Mike Rothchild - mike@routetrust.com
Don Eben - don.eben@corenetworkstrategies.com
Brian Gustas - bgustas@busdevgrp.com
About RouteTrust
RouteTrust provides scalable telecommunications technology solutions designed to automate and simplify the day-to-day operations of enterprise and wholesale clients. RouteTrust specializes in automating repetitive functions, simplifying complex tasks, customizing user capabilities, and minimizing time needed to gain actionable insight.
About CORE
We guide telecom network leaders and their teams to assess their current needs, create a plan, and execute to drive results. Core specializes in selection, implementation and support of OSS/BSS systems and data.
About Business Development Group
Business Development Group provides Solutions as a Service to telecommunications service providers, and their teams. BDG partners with its clients to resolve their biggest concerns, and pursue their most promising plans. BDG has the necessary tools, contacts, and expertise to help telecom and technology companies grow business organically, or through acquisition.
Brian Gustas
During the Pandemic, in person telecommunications events were cancelled. Many of them went virtual. The founders of Partners In Progress realized there was much more to professional events than the sessions and scheduled meetings. There was a very social element of sitting down in bars or coffee shops and having impromptu conversations with colleagues, and meeting new acquaintances.
Partners in Progress has “Virtualized” the professional social element that had been left out of the equation. Because all Partners in Progress members are in the telecom industry, of course the conversations center around influential industry topics. But there is no formal agenda. The members share their individual and unique insights about important industry topics, as they would in person sitting with trusted colleagues. It is done in a very personal, fun, and light-hearted way. Partners in Progress has been referred to as “an industry think-tank with a twist.”
In a joint statement the founders of Partners in Progress said, “ It's not just about getting to know each other's companies and what they do, but also getting to know each other as people. It's important to have colleagues from different companies get to know each other socially. Not only do you learn more about what they do, but it also helps build a sense of community in the industry, which is important for collaboration, innovation, and support.”
Currently, there are approximately 50 members in Partners in Progress. Virtual events are held every few months, and each event is relegated to no more than 12 participants at a time. The rosters are rotated, so members get a chance to interact over time with most or all of the members.
Now that in-person trade-shows are back, in addition to the virtual get-togethers, Partners in Progress is sponsoring happy hour events for its members at select destinations. The next in-person happy hour event is PTC in Honolulu, Jan 15-18, 2023.
If you would like to learn more about Partners in Progress, please contact one of the following:
Mike Rothchild - mike@routetrust.com
Don Eben - don.eben@corenetworkstrategies.com
Brian Gustas - bgustas@busdevgrp.com
About RouteTrust
RouteTrust provides scalable telecommunications technology solutions designed to automate and simplify the day-to-day operations of enterprise and wholesale clients. RouteTrust specializes in automating repetitive functions, simplifying complex tasks, customizing user capabilities, and minimizing time needed to gain actionable insight.
About CORE
We guide telecom network leaders and their teams to assess their current needs, create a plan, and execute to drive results. Core specializes in selection, implementation and support of OSS/BSS systems and data.
About Business Development Group
Business Development Group provides Solutions as a Service to telecommunications service providers, and their teams. BDG partners with its clients to resolve their biggest concerns, and pursue their most promising plans. BDG has the necessary tools, contacts, and expertise to help telecom and technology companies grow business organically, or through acquisition.
Brian Gustas
Business Development Group, L.L.C.
bgustas@busdevgrp.com