RouteTrust Launches Carrier Connect

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, December 8, 2022

RouteTrust (RouteTrst, Inc) announces the launch of Carrier Connect, a single point of provisioning tool designed to simplify toll-free inventory management. In a continuation of the RT/800 toll-free platform, Carrier Connect is a new tool designed to allow improved administrative processing for managing inventory across multiple carriers. This new functionality allows users to quickly add toll-free inventory to their existing carrier accounts, with reduced administrative burden. This means faster load times and improved disaster recovery as a result. RouteTrust customers continue to report receiving significant advantages from using a single point of provisioning.

“Loading the same inventory of toll-free numbers into multiple carriers is time consuming and prone to mistakes. We have seen faster load times which means faster revenue. RouteTrust continues to help make us faster and better.” – Sam Sudderth, Director Comet Media

About RouteTrust
RouteTrust is an enablement company offering a technology ecosystem designed to automate and simplify the day-to-day operations of enterprise and wholesale telecom clients. RouteTrust technology can be licensed for only individual functionality, or as a part of a fully integrated, cloud-based, ecosystem. RouteTrust specializes in automating repetitive functions, simplifying complex tasks, customizing user capabilities to match business practices, and providing actionable insight for faster decision making. The RouteTrust team has decades of experience in telecom operations and technology development. Whether it’s call processing, data management, or API consolidation, the RouteTrust team makes systems that make a difference.

Contact:
Michael Rothchild
800-701-3001
mike@routetrust.com

Michael Rothchild
RouteTrust
+1 800-701-3001
mike@routetrust.com

RouteTrust Launches Carrier Connect

