BEAUFORT FILM SOCIETY ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTIONS FOR 2023 BEAUFORT INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
Entries Received From 35 Countries
BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beaufort Film Society announced today the Official Selections for the 2023 Beaufort International Film Festival (BIFF), which takes place Feb. 21-26, 2023 in Beaufort, S.C. Judges selected 58 films and 5 screenplays from nearly 500 submissions from all over the world. The Official Selections span the genres of feature films, documentaries, short films, student films, animation and screenplays.
OFFICIAL SELECTIONS FOR BIFF 2023
FEATURE FILMS
Bobcat Moretti
Directed by Rob Margolies, West Hollywood, CA
Everybody Wants to Be Loved,
Directed by Katharina Woll, Berlin, Germany
Publish or Perish
Directed by David Liban, Centennial, CO
The Year of the Dog
Directed by Andrew McGinn, Michael Peterson, Robert Grabow. Bozeman, MT
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
Mississippi Messiah
Directed by Clay Haskell, Dylan Nelson, Colorado Springs, CO
Storming Caesar’s Palace
Directed by Hazel Gurland-Pooler, New York, NY
Fred Chappell: I Am One of You Forever
Directed by Michael Frierson, Greensboro, NC
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Bendix: Site Unseen
Directed by Anthony Scalia, Lodi, NJ
Changes in the Wind
Directed by Gerret Warner, Wilson, NC
In the Bubble With Jaime
Directed by Emily Harrold, New York, NY
Kambana
Directed by Samuel Pastor, Alicante, Spain
The Colours of Life
Directed by Daniel Stanislawski, Wroclaw, Poland
Veterans Journey Home: Kalani’s Story
Directed by Frederick Marx, Oakland, CA
Waniyetu Wowapi: Winter Count
Directed by Richard Steinberger, Beaufort, SC
ANIMATION
Ed’s Last Will
Directed by Lisa Wen Dou, John Xiaoliang, Beijing China
Family Tree
Directed by Zin Yan, Sarasota FL
Processing Magic
Directed by Vale Stanley, Jo Knorpp, Winston-Salem, NC
Sonata
Directed by Madison Crisp, Abby Davenport, Fern Singleton, Vic Sosa, Winston-Salem, NC
STUDENT FILMS
An Ideal of Liberty
Directed by Noel Paganotti, Salt Lake City, UT (University of Utah)
Bad Hombrewood
Directed by Guillermo Casarin, Burbank, CA (University of Southern California)
Bombay Beach
Directed by Starsi Howell, West Hollywood, CA (Chapman University)
Double Take
Directed by Eli Canter, Brookline, MA (Boston University)
Sacrificios
Directed by Larissa Salazar, Orange, CA (Chapman University)
Someone You Loved
Directed by Elly Sitong Shou, Beijing, China (Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University)
Suga Brown
Directed by Clarke Phillips, Winston-Salem, NC (University of North Carolina, School of the Arts)
The Tale of Captain Fortyhands
Directed by Kyle Farmer, Placentia, CA (Chapman University)
Toy Phone
Directed by Gabe Braden, Orange, CA (Chapman University)
Wei-Lai
Directed by Robin Wang, Los Angeles, CA (University of Southern California)
SHORT FILMS
A Best Man
Directed by Dylan Tuccillo, New York, NY
Aaron With Two A’s
Directed by Michael Goldburg, West New York, NJ
Bound
Directed by Jaye Pniewski, Woodstock, GA
Captive
Directed by Preston Peterson, Jason Boesch, Colorado Springs, CO
Crumb Cake
Directed by Anthony Robert Grasso, Nutley, NJ
Dancing With Shadows
Directed by Deborah LaVine, Santa Barbara, CA
Florida Moves
Directed by Damon Maulucci, Sarasota, FL
Ghosted
Directed by Sam Milman, Peter Vass, Pasadena, CA
Hitbaby
Directed by Abigail Breslin, North Hollywood, CA
Ivalu
Directed Anders Walter, Charlottenlund, Denmark
Kyle Vs. Karen
Directed by Jim Morrison, Long Island, NY
Ms. Rossi: Ms. Rossi Takes The Cake
Directed by Pat Battistini, Santa Clarita, CA
Murder Tongue
Directed by Ali Sohail Jaura, Karachi, Pakistan
My Over There
Directed by Bob Celli, New York, NY
Naptime
Directed by Robert Postrozny, Los Angeles, CA
Overdue
Directed by Melissa Skirboll, Long Island, NY
Past Prologue
Directed by Brian Russel, Fairfield, CT
Points
Directed by Tony Glynn, Forest Hills, NY
Sharps
Directed by Chris Sexton Fletcher, Bradenton, FL
Strangers
Directed by Scott Morris, Hamilton, Ontario Canada
The Call
Directed by Tom Balsamides, Montvale, NJ
The Errand
Directed by Amanda Renee Knox, Los Angeles, CA
The Principal’s Assembly
Directed by Jordan Ancel, Rehoboth, MA
The Son, The Father
Directed by Lukas Hassel, New York, NY
The Voicemail
Directed by Maurice Simmons, Los Angeles, CA
Uncommon Negotiator
Directed by Brian Glasford, Murfreesboro, TN
Wheel
Directed by Honora Talbott, Los Angeles, CA
Wicked Image
Directed by Caitlin Scherer, Maplewood, NJ
Wicked Plans
Directed by Lee Chambers, Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada
SCREENPLAYS
Cat Island
Written by Millie West, Columbia, SC
Emmett of Exendia
Written by Michael Andrew Blomquist, Toluca Lake, CA
Lupe Q and the Galactic Earworms
Written by Javier Badillo, Nat Marshik, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Orson
Written by Jaret Egol, Winter Park, FL
Saint Dorothea
Written by Chris King, Roseville, CA
BEST ACTOR NOMINATIONS
Mike Baez, Hitbaby (Short Film)
Rob Grabow, The Year of the Dog (Feature)
Timothy McCracken, Publish or Perish (Feature)
Josh Mikel, Florida Moves (Short Film)
Tim Realbuto, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)
BEST ACTRESS NOMINATIONS
Barbara Bain, Dancing With Shadows (Short Film)
Jeanine Bartel, Overdue (Short Film)
Anne Ratte-Polle, Everybody Wants to be Loved (Feature)
Vivica A. Fox, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)
Karen Pittman, Toy Phone (Student Film)
BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS
Abigail Breslin, Hitbaby (Short Film)
Hazel Gurland-Pooler, Storming Caesar’s Palace (Documentary Feature)
David Liban, Publish or Perish (Feature)
Rob Margolies, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)
Katherine Woll, Everybody Wants To Be Loved (Feature)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST NOMINATIONS
Captive (Short Film)
Crumb Cake (Short Film)
Ghosted (Short Film)
Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Rossi Takes the Cake (Short Film)
Wicked Image (Short Film)
BEST MUSICAL SCORE
Chris Gabriel, Ghosted (Short Film)
Wendell Hanes, Storming Caesar’s Palace (Documentary Feature)
Spencer Hauck, The Tale of Captain Fortyhands (Student Film)
Chris Kalafus, Past Prologue (Short Film)
Ilan Rubin, Bobcat Moretti (Feature)
BEST COMEDY NOMINATION
Aaron with Two A’s (Short Film)
A Best Man (Short Film)
Double Take (Student Film)
Ghosted (Short Film)
Hitbaby (Short Film)
Kyle Vs. Karen (Short Film)
Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Rossi Takes The Cake (Short Film)
Naptime ( Short Film)
Points (Short Film)
Publish or Perish (Feature)
Sharps (Short Film)
Wei-Lai (Student Film)
For more information about the 17th Annual Beaufort International Film Festival, visit beaufortfilmfestival.com. The Presenting Sponsor is The Beaufort Inn.
The Beaufort Film Society is a nonprofit, 501 (c) 3, member-supported organization, dedicated to providing the highest levels of entertainment and education to the public from all areas of the film industry.
