Talents ASCEND announced as winner for Thank You Small Business Award
Resilience Award bestowed for impact and continued growth in 2022SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robyn Grable, founder and CEO of Talents ASCEND, was announced as a 2022 Resilience Winner for the inaugural Thank You Small Business (TYSB) Awards. This award is provided by Thank You Small Business, a creation of Silver Lining, and with the support of Spotify Advertising and The Hartford.
Over 500 nominations were received for the TYSB Awards this summer. The 50 finalists were revealed in early November, and the 16 winners were officially announced this week. The Resiliency Award is one of five Resiliency selections in recognition of the courage to start a small business, the impact that a business on their communities, the team that operates the business and the family that supports the entrepreneur. It is meant to highlight the resilience and adaptability of a business to weather challenges and flourish in spite of them.
“Thank You Small Business Awards was created to recognize and celebrate Small Business Owners and their impactful contribution to their families, communities, and the economy.” says Carissa Reiniger, CEO and Founder of Silver Lining.
Talents ASCEND, is an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered talent sourcing platform whose mission is “to be a beacon of intentional change for talent diversity, equity, and inclusion.” They have recently grown from Veterans ASCEND whose aim started out to connect the Military community with meaningful employment and has now expanded it’s talent pool to all walks of life, giving priority to the Military, Disabled, and Justice-Involved communities. Talents ASCEND is honored to receive this generous award that includes: a sponsored self-care day, an exclusive feature in a small business podcast hosted and distributed on Spotify and The Hartford’s Small Biz Ahead Blog, a full enrollment in the Silver Lining Action Plan (SLAP), and Spotify ad credits.
“Receiving this Resiliency Award is a phenomenal feeling!” says Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO. “It is very humbling to be recognized for the dedication and hard work that goes into, not just making a dream a reality, but a thriving, impactful and meaningful experience for so many who come from underserved communities!”
Talents ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Talents ASCEND was founded as Veterans ASCEND in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit: https://talentsascend.com
