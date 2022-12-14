DMV Shares Tips for New Plate Issuance Year

December 13, 2022

Lincoln – Next year, 2023, marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plate options have significantly increased with the expansion of the number of available specialty plates. There are currently 52 different specialty plates available and can be found on the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) website at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/dvr/license-plates “Nebraskans have more options for vehicle license plates than ever before,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the DMV. "Planning ahead will help us serve you more efficiently if you choose to order a specialty plate.”

For Nebraskans who are considering choosing a specialty plate option in 2023, there are steps to take to ensure success and save time. The first and most important is to plan ahead. It takes 5 weeks to process, produce, and deliver specialty plates so the order needs to be received by the DMV 5-6 weeks before you plan to register your vehicle. Secondly, the quickest and easiest way to order a specialty plate is to go online at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services. You will need to have your current registration or title information available to complete the ordering process. The specialty plates will be delivered to the local county treasurer’s office, and you will be notified when your plates are ready for pick up if you select the option for email notifications. “Ensuring you are well prepared prior to placing a specialty plate order will make for a smooth transaction,” said Betty Johnson, Driver and Vehicle Records Administrator. “Our partners at the local county treasurer offices are working hard to ensure Nebraskans receive prompt notification when their specialty plates have arrived.”

Nebraskans renewing their vehicle registration who desire the standard general issuance license plate or to retain their current specialty plate do not need to place any special orders. Registration renewal including reissuance of license plates may be completed online at dmv.nebraska.gov/services.