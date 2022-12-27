THE WAY TO GET SUCCESS IS TO QUIT TALKING AND BEGIN DOING

Metin DURMAZ Best Architect of the World SAGIST GROUP CEO & THE BEST LUXURY FURNITURE DESING BRAND AWARD 2022 Metin DURMAZ and Zaha HADID

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagist Group, which has realized the first production of hotel furniture in Turkey, is accomplishing major projects in the international arena. In addition to world-famous hotels, it is also designing villas of prominent names from many countries with its “handmade” luxury furniture. While growing with its investment consultancy and initiatives in various fields, it is also contributing to the economy and employment. Metin Durmaz, a businessperson and CEO of the company who is admired for his vision, spoke of the success story of Sagist Group from its foundation to date.

After your studies and working life abroad, you returned to Turkey. You have become the head of your family business and are managing major projects on international luxury design and furniture production. Could you tell us a little about yourself and how your industry adventure started?

I went to college in China. I completed my architecture education and my bachelor’s degree in Chinese. Just before I graduated, I met the world-famous architect Zaha Hadid. She came to a conference at the university where I was studying. She is one of the most famous architects. When you say architect in the world; Zaha Hadid looks like a demigod. And the world knows the two architects very well. One is Mimar Sinan and the other is Zaha Hadid. I asked her a few questions at the conference. She really liked my questions. Then, she asked: ‘Do you want to work with me and improve yourself with us?’ I said I would stay in China. I had made my plans in this direction. After graduating from school, I started working as a deputy general manager at an investment company in Hong Kong. One day Zaha Hadid came to Hong Kong again. This time she asked me to work directly with her. So, I decided and started working with her. In fact, when we look at the point we have reached in our sector, it is Zaha Hadid who has opened the whole of Europe and even the world to us as Sagist Group. If I can advise heads of state today, if I can travel on the jet of Nigerian President Mohammed Buhari, if I can design the house of Emmanuel Macron’s wife; these are all thanks to her. If I can do the job of many statesmen, politicians, and successful and high-ranking figures, whose names I cannot mention for security reasons, it is thanks to Zaha Hadid who introduced me and who supports me. As someone who has had the honor of knowing her through the business and friendship relationship we have established, I would also like to mention a few important details in Zaha Hadid’s life. She is originally from Iraq. She has had a special sympathy for the Turks because Turkey did not allow American military operations in Iraq in the past. She was stolen from her parents at an early age, given to England, and grew up there. Hiding her Muslim identity, she married an Englishman. He was very successful in his profession. After her death, I came to Turkey.

Can you tell us a little about the story of the Sagist Group?

Before I returned to Turkey, Sagist Group was active as a furniture company. After returning to my country and taking charge of the business, we changed our vision. We mixed a little Asian, a little European, and a little Middle Eastern intelligence. I wanted to add a difference to our service and thought: ‘There is nothing as abundant as the number of furniture makers in the country. But there isn’t any hotel furniture maker.’ When customers were coming for hotel furniture, they used to buy bedroom sets for home use and leave. And they were adjusting these products to hotels. After all, every bedroom set can be adapted to a hotel room in some way. When we said, ‘that doesn’t work like that, we have to put forward our vision,’ we got our first job from a company called Sleepcomfort. The company is also one of the largest in the sector at the moment. It is based in Lebanon. In fact, this company manufactures beds, but is also extremely successful in hotel furniture. I studied together with the owner’s son in China, and we were close friends. It also has a great influence on the formation of our business concept today. One day he called me and said: ‘Metin, you need to find us hotel furniture, our capacity is full. There is a lot of work, let us send you some.’ So, we started production. This order was a $578,000 business at that time. It was a big job, we did it extremely inexpertly, and of course, our customer bowled us out. (Laughs) But it was such a lesson to us that then we started doing our jobs completely professionally. We reinforced our team with professionals and ensured that the current team also receives training in their fields. As a result, we formed our material and production quality, complete service understanding, and principles. Sagist Group has made a breakthrough in Turkey and in addition to furniture services to hotel brands in many countries, it is today offering luxury furniture design and manufacturing services to global hotels and institutional and individual venues such as villas, residences, shopping malls, and private clinics around the world. And we are growing with our very large and successful projects, both under the monopoly of our company and with our global collaborations.

