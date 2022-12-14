Submit Release
NOSEY STREAMING SERVICE DEBUTS JUDGE MOM

Judge Mom is the first courtroom show produced separately in both English and Spanish

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nosey (http://www.nosey.com), the five year old streaming service and FAST channel, debuts the second season of its original half-hour series Judge Mom with Sandy Hoyos, Esq. taking over the bench.

Judge Mom is the first courtroom show produced separately in both English and Spanish with a fully bilingual cast reprising their roles in each version.

Judge Mom features fictional cases featuring the best and worst of what humanity has to offer. Beyond strict legal decisions, Judge Mom grounds sensible verdicts in a mother’s wise sense of right and wrong.

The series, which will premiere new shows weekly for eight weeks, was produced by Goldenbird Films, with Claudia Perez serving as Executive Producer. The cast and crew were all hired in south Florida, using local studios and facilities.

With over two million users monthly, Nosey is also the exclusive streaming home for Maury Povich, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, and the new Karamo show.
Nosey is available as an app and on a variety of services including Pluto TV, Samsung TV+ and The Roku Channel.

JoAnn Geffen
JAG Entertainment
+1 8189055511
