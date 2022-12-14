Legacy Roofing Services Makes the Weatherhead 100 List for Third Year
Weatherhead School of Management recognizes companies for innovation, leadership and growth
Our staff and customers have been the two cornerstones of our business and enabled us to grow in what were very challenging times.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, was ranked #66 on the Weatherhead 100 list by the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. This is the third time Legacy Roofing has been named on the list.
— Brian Kruse, CEO, Legacy Roofing Services
Established in 1988, the Weatherhead 100 is determined by the Weatherhead School of Management to recognize those companies that best embody the school’s mission of cultivating creativity, innovation and purpose-driven leadership to design a better world. Companies named to the Weatherhead 100 are judged based on their growth during the previous five-year period as well as the pursuit of transformational ideas, superior leadership and excellence in their industry. More information is available at https://weatherhead.case.edu/events/weatherhead100/.
“We are particularly proud to be recognized this year, following the pandemic and what was an incredibly difficult economic time period for almost all businesses,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “Our staff and customers have been the two cornerstones of our business and enabled us to grow in what were very challenging times.”
Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 6 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past seven years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and primarily operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices).
Steve Honig
The Honig Company, LLC
+1 8189864300
email us here