Peak Construction Completes the Crimson Hill Subdivision located in Rhinebeck, NY
EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Construction is pleased to announce the completion of its luxury subdivision in Rhinebeck, NY, a quaint city on the outskirts of New York. The subdivision, located in the rural countryside, features a collection of beautiful homes that combine traditional farmhouse design with modern amenities.
This ready-to-deliver luxury subdivision is located on a no-outlet cul-de-sac with just eight homes. Each home in the subdivision features a spacious and open floor plan, with large windows that allow plenty of natural light to enter the house. The interiors are filled with charming details, such as walls of windows, sliding barn doors, and beautiful floor selections that give the homes a warm and inviting atmosphere.
In addition to their beautiful design, the homes in the subdivision are also energy-efficient, with high-quality insulation and energy-efficient appliances that help reduce the homeowners' energy bills. Some homes also feature large porches, perfect for enjoying the beautiful rural surroundings.
"Our goal is to establish a community at Crimson Hill where the ambiance will reflect its country roots," says Bill Metzger, owner of Peak Construction. "We accomplished the country charm, allowing homeowners the perfect opportunity to catch their breath and unwind."
We are proud to have completed this stunning luxury subdivision, and we are grateful to the homeowners for entrusting us with their projects. Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality construction services, and we look forward to helping more homeowners bring their dream homes to life.
Visit the website or contact Peak Construction directly for more information about their services and completed projects.
Peak Construction was founded in Fishkill, N.Y. area in 1994. They deliver premium contractor and remodeling services to clients and projects throughout The Hudson Valley. When you call on us to bring your vision to life, you will get an experienced team of construction experts. Peak Construction is an award-winning general contractor that handles new construction, remodels, renovations, commercial projects, additions, and more. Visit PeakConstruction.biz to learn more about how our company can fit your needs.
Fawn Bolton
This ready-to-deliver luxury subdivision is located on a no-outlet cul-de-sac with just eight homes. Each home in the subdivision features a spacious and open floor plan, with large windows that allow plenty of natural light to enter the house. The interiors are filled with charming details, such as walls of windows, sliding barn doors, and beautiful floor selections that give the homes a warm and inviting atmosphere.
In addition to their beautiful design, the homes in the subdivision are also energy-efficient, with high-quality insulation and energy-efficient appliances that help reduce the homeowners' energy bills. Some homes also feature large porches, perfect for enjoying the beautiful rural surroundings.
"Our goal is to establish a community at Crimson Hill where the ambiance will reflect its country roots," says Bill Metzger, owner of Peak Construction. "We accomplished the country charm, allowing homeowners the perfect opportunity to catch their breath and unwind."
We are proud to have completed this stunning luxury subdivision, and we are grateful to the homeowners for entrusting us with their projects. Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality construction services, and we look forward to helping more homeowners bring their dream homes to life.
Visit the website or contact Peak Construction directly for more information about their services and completed projects.
Peak Construction was founded in Fishkill, N.Y. area in 1994. They deliver premium contractor and remodeling services to clients and projects throughout The Hudson Valley. When you call on us to bring your vision to life, you will get an experienced team of construction experts. Peak Construction is an award-winning general contractor that handles new construction, remodels, renovations, commercial projects, additions, and more. Visit PeakConstruction.biz to learn more about how our company can fit your needs.
Fawn Bolton
Peak Construction
+1 845-764-8336
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other