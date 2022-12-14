The Exodus Road and Brazil Federal Police Launch Anti-Human Trafficking Campaign, LATAM Airlines and Cellebrite Support

Brazil Federal Police and The Exodus Road launch anti-human trafficking video campaign.

The campaign is already in use among Brazil’s Federal Police for distribution within Brazil. It will be shared with INTERPOL in six languages.

When we assess the public’s understanding of human trafficking and consider actions that can be taken to ensure disruption of this crime, we know that general education must play a central role.” — Cintia Meirelles, Brazilian Country Representative for The Exodus Road