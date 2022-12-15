eSIM, the anti-roaming tool for ski holidays in Europe
Since 2021, the British no longer benefit from the European agreements allowing access to mobile Internet in the European Union at no extra cost. Try eSIM.
eSIM technology provides instant, reliable, low-cost and secure connectivity to stay connected in the Alps or other ski resorts worldwide.”PARIS, FRANCE, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2021, due to Brexit, the British no longer benefit from the European agreements allowing access to mobile Internet in the European Union at no extra cost. To go skiing this winter, this change can derail holiday budget. The best solution is to choose eSIM, which instantly activates a secure and reliable connection at the lowest cost and without roaming charges. Some brands, such as Ubigi, offer connectivity packages suitable for skiers who want to access the Internet from the slopes in any country.
A strong connection between the British and the Alps
Every year, the Alps welcome around 500,000 of British citizens to indulge in the joys of skiing, representing 10% and 40% of the French ski area's clientele, depending on the resort. According to the polling firm LHM Conseil, France remains the leading market for British skiers (36%), far ahead of Austria (17%) and Switzerland (10%). In 1741, British explorers William Windham and Richard Pococke were the first to write a high mountain guide: "How to get to Chamonix" after discovering the Mer de Glace from the north face of Mont Blanc.
Don't choose between surfing the Internet and surfing the slopes
An internet connection on the slopes helps checking on the weather, share exploits on social networks, keep in touch with skiing friends and socialise. Skiers expect to be able to use their favourite applications from the chairlift.
Despite the popularity of the Alps, the cost of roaming on top of an already large ski budget can discourage skiers from choosing this destination. For example, for a week's skiing in France or Switzerland, the price is around £16 for an 8-day stay to use a national ski pass on the slopes (£2/day, see conditions per operator).
On the other hand, using local SIM cards is complicated and unsuitable: skiers must change their physical SIM card and no longer reach their usual number. In addition, some ski areas are cross-border, and the connection will be interrupted on either side of the border.
The eSIM, is a solution to avoid drifting off-piste
eSIM technology provides instant, reliable, low-cost and secure connectivity to stay connected in the Alps or other ski resorts worldwide. Compatible with most mobile phones, this technology allows skiers to have mobile data packages tailored to their stay in the mountains without breaking the budget.
Ubigi offers economical eSIM data packages for 3GB of connection in French ski resorts from £7, and this season is launching a special 100GB Ski Pass for £89, valid for 120 days in France, Switzerland, Austria and Italy for ski enthusiasts.
