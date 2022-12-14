Symplicity Grows Its Client Base, Welcoming Over 250 Universities in 2022

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Symplicity®, the trusted global leader in student success in higher education, today announced that 2022 marks one of the company's best years yet across its suite of products. To date, Symplicity has welcomed over 250 new university clients in 2022 from across the globe, to support students with lifelong success whether it's in their future careers, receiving the right accommodations, or ensuring student safety and wellbeing.

Supporting students and universities with its suite of career readiness products, Symplicity is thrilled to welcome new institutions to its global partnership roster: the University of Chicago, Delaware State University, University of Maine, University of Toronto, Endicott College, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, London South Bank University, Asian Institute of Management, De La Salle University, GBSB Global Business School of London, Universidad Andrés Bello, Universidad Iberoamericana, and TAI School of Arts, to name just a few. Symplicity's newest clients can better track student readiness progress and outcomes data to make better decisions that ensure that all students succeed.

With Symplicity, these institutions can be certain that their offices can support institutional career readiness goals and that students aren't flooded with irrelevant job opportunities. Instead, Symplicity's new career readiness partners can make data-driven decisions that are student centric, enhance operations for staff, and encourage cross-campus collaboration. With Symplicity, institutions own their own data, can customize their system to be tailored to their institution, and can better piece together career outcomes for their students.

"At Symplicity, we believe that students deserve fantastic support from their institutions," said President and CEO Matt Small. "Our products ensure that staff's lives are made easier with workflows, automation, reporting and analytics, ease of use, and ultimately are customized to speak to each institution's unique needs. We continuously update our products to meet the demands of our university clients, while they maintain ownership of their data." The company's growth also extends beyond career services and into its products that support disability services and student wellbeing.

With Symplicity Accommodate™, disability services offices can ensure each student with a disability receives the proper accommodations and support to be successful. Institutions including Bowie State University, Indiana University, Nassau Community College, University of New Hampshire, City College of San Francisco, University of Wollongong, Australian National University, Torrens University, and more have turned to Symplicity Accommodate to provide holistic support to a variety of students who need more time on exams, require a support animal, identify as neurodivergent, need individualized support, and more. For many of Symplicity's newest partners, Accommodate has helped cut down on time-consuming processes ensuring that offices can serve more students and provide them with more resources than ever.

Symplicity Advocate™ provides student conduct offices a platform to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students at a time of growing concern over the rise of student mental health, changes to Title IX, and the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic. To enhance their student support, the University of Michigan, University of Southern Queensland, Bond University, University of Edinburgh, Columbia University, CUNY Borough of Manhattan Community College, Duke University, Norwich University of the Arts, and the University of Law, among others, are now utilizing Symplicity Advocate to quickly react to complaints and identify behavioral threats before incidents occur. By collecting critical data with Symplicity Advocate, institutions can easily share trends and campus analysis with key decisionmakers and ensure that everyone has the information needed to make the right decisions to support students.

These new client partnerships solidify Symplicity's suite of products as the standout solution to map every step of the student journey with streamlined, system-wide opportunities and increased student engagement with unparalleled client support.

About Symplicity

Symplicity, is the global leader in student employability and engagement software solutions to more than 2,000 colleges and universities. The company's SaaS platform supports the full student experience, including early talent recruiting, accessibility, wellness, and behavioral intervention. These solutions empower higher education clients to enhance a student's ability to stay in school, graduate and secure their first job. Learn more at www.symplicity.com.

Media Contact:

Helena Okolicsanyi

hokolicsanyi@symplicity.com

SOURCE Symplicity