Tamizh Rapper MC Kinin from London gains a lot of prominence with his massive tracks
EINPresswire.com/ -- MC Kinin was born and raised in South West London on December 11, 1996, is an independent tamil rapper, musician, and lyricist. He has gained a lot of notoriety in the music industry thanks to his amazing music tracks and videos. Notably, He also featured on BBC UK.
The song “Nadiye Reprise,” which has more than 180k views, is the most popular song that Kinin has ever released. He has six songs overall. With the help of his songs, he has amassed a 13k family on TikTok and the same on Instagram as well. He has also given live performances in the UK and Germany. At an early age, Kinin first heard about Tamil rap, and he started rapping around the age of 12. He claimed that when he was 15 years old, he officially recorded his first song. He has since sporadically uploaded music videos for tunes to YouTube and Soundcloud. In addition to all of this, he has also made his songs available on Spotify under the name MC Kinin. By endeavoring to release as much music as he can, he is seeking to be more consistent with his songs.
Although Kinin has recorded several songs, he has only made six songs available so far. “Singari Sarakku” was his first official music video song which was released in 2019. It is a club vibe song and it garnered a tonne of positive comments from other listeners along with 10k views on various social media platforms.
Kinin has already made a name for himself as a musician by proving to be a very gifted rapper and singer who puts creativity into his creations.
Anish
The song “Nadiye Reprise,” which has more than 180k views, is the most popular song that Kinin has ever released. He has six songs overall. With the help of his songs, he has amassed a 13k family on TikTok and the same on Instagram as well. He has also given live performances in the UK and Germany. At an early age, Kinin first heard about Tamil rap, and he started rapping around the age of 12. He claimed that when he was 15 years old, he officially recorded his first song. He has since sporadically uploaded music videos for tunes to YouTube and Soundcloud. In addition to all of this, he has also made his songs available on Spotify under the name MC Kinin. By endeavoring to release as much music as he can, he is seeking to be more consistent with his songs.
Although Kinin has recorded several songs, he has only made six songs available so far. “Singari Sarakku” was his first official music video song which was released in 2019. It is a club vibe song and it garnered a tonne of positive comments from other listeners along with 10k views on various social media platforms.
Kinin has already made a name for himself as a musician by proving to be a very gifted rapper and singer who puts creativity into his creations.
Anish
The Madras Tribune
email us here