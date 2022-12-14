Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,900 in the last 365 days.

Tamizh Rapper MC Kinin from London gains a lot of prominence with his massive tracks

UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MC Kinin was born and raised in South West London on December 11, 1996, is an independent tamil rapper, musician, and lyricist. He has gained a lot of notoriety in the music industry thanks to his amazing music tracks and videos. Notably, He also featured on BBC UK.

The song “Nadiye Reprise,” which has more than 180k views, is the most popular song that Kinin has ever released. He has six songs overall. With the help of his songs, he has amassed a 13k family on TikTok and the same on Instagram as well. He has also given live performances in the UK and Germany. At an early age, Kinin first heard about Tamil rap, and he started rapping around the age of 12. He claimed that when he was 15 years old, he officially recorded his first song. He has since sporadically uploaded music videos for tunes to YouTube and Soundcloud. In addition to all of this, he has also made his songs available on Spotify under the name MC Kinin. By endeavoring to release as much music as he can, he is seeking to be more consistent with his songs.

Although Kinin has recorded several songs, he has only made six songs available so far. “Singari Sarakku” was his first official music video song which was released in 2019. It is a club vibe song and it garnered a tonne of positive comments from other listeners along with 10k views on various social media platforms.

Kinin has already made a name for himself as a musician by proving to be a very gifted rapper and singer who puts creativity into his creations.

Anish
The Madras Tribune
email us here

You just read:

Tamizh Rapper MC Kinin from London gains a lot of prominence with his massive tracks

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.