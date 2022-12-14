Christmas and New Year 2023 greetings

MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND LIVESTOCK

Hon. Minister, Augustine Auga, MP;

Minister for Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock.

This festive season dawns a new reality to build and shape a new agriculture dimension. The new dimension is to secure food security & nutrition and sustainable incomes for each rural family. The creation and building of a new sustainable family and rural community is the precursor to trigger an exponential growth opportunity for the national economy. The backbone has to be rebuild and reshaped to the future demand in order to make it relevant.

From: The Hon. Minister Augustine Auga Maeue and his family; staff and families of the Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock

To: The Governor General, His Excellency Sir David Vunagi and Lady Mary Vunagi;

The Hon. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare MP, and Madam Sogavare;

The Hon. Deputy Prime Minister, members of the Cabinet, the Opposition Leader and Independent Leader, and Members of the National Parliament; Speaker of the National Parliament Pattison Oti and lady Oti, the Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and madam Palmer, Mayor of the Honiara City and councilors, Provincial Premiers and members

Heads of Resident Diplomatic Missions;

Our Development partners and stakeholders; Private Sector; and Non-Government Organizations; and

All the good farmers with their families, and the people of Solomon Islands.

2022 has been a challenging year and 2023 will not be less. If we want to prevail and overcome the calamitous global conditions and systemic failure to produce a relevant agriculture. We have to bring forth a new motivation to release relevant sweat equity. Genesis 3:17-19 is still our context.

In this festive season of birthing we recognize that the birthing was for a divine intent to offer man salvation, relationship, partnership and an abundant life. In that same recognition therefore, we journey forth to leave beyond the borders of birthing. Let us move to maturity in Christ, beyond the elemental to the reality of practical, fruitful and stable faith life where Christ is the true pattern of the Word of God and human life.

2022 has been challenging but the important point is that resolution has been downloaded into our midst of how to navigate through the crisis. Real celebration therefore means learning has arrived and we are convicted and committed to a new season of agriculture productivity. My DCGA government through MAL is committed to stepping to a new season of partnership and collaboration with all its stakeholders.

To our farmers, stakeholders and private sector, we continue to be thankful for you. Your continuous commitment to the agriculture sector in the face of many challenges and obstacles. In the crisis time we know that 2023 will be tough but our learning and realization will allow us to build a more robust response to elevate agriculture relevancy for the future.

We thank our development partners for standing by our government and MAL. MAL is transforming itself into a new ‘ready to partner’ reality to deliver the new agriculture context.

To our women and young people, 2023 brings forth a new dynamic opportunity to mainstream women and youth as the core of natural succession planning for the sector and the platform for securing community synergy to energize the sector.

We wish you all joyous family festivities and gatherings and a renewed spirit to have a heart for the new agriculture context. Do all of these safely and do not spend the school fees of our children on eating and drinking but measure and scan your love for the Lord Jesus Christ, King of King who reigns!!

GOD BLESS SOLOMON ISLANDS FROM SHORE TO SHORE

End/////////////////