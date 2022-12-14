Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,864 in the last 365 days.

SEI Executive Director among the most cited researchers in the world

The annual Highly Cited Researchers recognizes researchers with demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of highly cited papers during the past decade, that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science™ citation index. Måns Nilsson is ranked as a “Highly Cited Researcher in the field of Cross-Field – 2022”.

“I am of course very honoured to once more be listed among the highly cited researchers in Web of Science with a ‘significant and broad influence’ in the cross-field category. And, I am also grateful for the valuable work of my colleagues and co-authors within SEI and in partner universities, without whom this work would surely not have been as impactful,” says Måns Nilsson.

More than 6900 researchers were selected based on the number of cited papers they produced from January 2011– December 2021. The list is truly global, spanning 69 countries or regions and spread across a diverse range of research fields in the sciences and social sciences.

You just read:

SEI Executive Director among the most cited researchers in the world

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.