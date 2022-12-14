SEI Executive Director among the most cited researchers in the world

The annual Highly Cited Researchers recognizes researchers with demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of highly cited papers during the past decade, that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science™ citation index. Måns Nilsson is ranked as a “Highly Cited Researcher in the field of Cross-Field – 2022”.

“I am of course very honoured to once more be listed among the highly cited researchers in Web of Science with a ‘significant and broad influence’ in the cross-field category. And, I am also grateful for the valuable work of my colleagues and co-authors within SEI and in partner universities, without whom this work would surely not have been as impactful,” says Måns Nilsson.

More than 6900 researchers were selected based on the number of cited papers they produced from January 2011– December 2021. The list is truly global, spanning 69 countries or regions and spread across a diverse range of research fields in the sciences and social sciences.