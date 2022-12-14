AmoHive, a Partner of The World Bee Project, Wins 2022 European Bee Award for Innovative and Technological Solutions

The AmoHive unit Logo for World Bee Project

Recognition of the 3-D technology provided by AmoHive is acknowledgement of the important role they play in helping Ukrainian Beekeepers and apiary owners protect and promote beekeeping in the region” — Sabiha Malik, Founder and Executive President, The World Bee Project

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Bee Project technology partner, AmoHive, was recently recognised by the European Landowners Organisation (ELO) and the European Agricultural Machinery Association (CEMA) with the 2022 European Bee Award for “Innovative and Technological Solutions” for its 3-D training delivery technology that can used to help Ukrainian beekeepers with “smart” beehives. These “smart” beehives help beekeepers and apiary operators protect and promote the long-term viability of bees and pollinators throughout the country as they fight environmental and war-related damage in preserving pollinators. A particular focus has been placed this year on projects that use new technologies and new applications of technologies to allow bees and other pollinators to be better protected from the impact of farming operations.

A “smart” beehive is a system of scientific bee care designed to closely monitor and manage conditions in hives. While traditional beekeepers might visit each hive weekly or monthly, “smart” hives monitor colonies 24/7, and so can alert beekeepers to the need for intervention as soon as a problem occurs. The AmoHive smart hive innovation is a leap ahead of existing smart hive technology.

Combined, The World Bee Project and AmoHive bring together creativity, science and technology, extensive knowledge, experience, and familiarity with the problems of the beekeeping industry in Ukraine.

“It is a well-established fact the vital role bees and other pollinators play in the viability of our world moving forward, no less so than in war-damaged Ukraine,” said Sabiha Malik, Founder and Executive President, The World Bee Project. “The European Bee Award recognizes practices and innovative ideas in agriculture that most contribute to maintaining good pollinator communities in Europe’s farmed landscapes. Recognition of the 3-D technology provided by AmoHive with this award is a direct acknowledgement of the important role they play in helping Ukrainian Beekeepers and apiary owners as they protect and promote beekeeping in the region today and through rebuilding once the war is over. We are honoured to partner with AmoHive to offer beekeepers in Ukraine direct long-term support in rebuilding their apiaries and livelihoods.”

AmoHive received the 2022 European Bee Award last Tuesday, December 6, at the European Parliament, Brussels. The European Bee Award, an initiative by the ELO and CEMA, encourages the protection of pollinators with innovative solutions and recognises AmoHive’s solution for providing Beekeeping training by using the 3-D model of their smart beehive.

AmoHive is an international team of electronic engineers, computer scientists, programmers, and business analysts, based in Ukraine and Poland. It was founded in 2015 by Igor Kurdin. AmoHive has created controllers, multi-platform software, production and accounting systems, analytical tools, and algorithms to optimise production services.

“Sabiha Malik founded The World Bee Project to create data-driven solutions to bee and biodiversity declines, climate change, food and nutrition insecurity, and threats to human wellbeing,” said Igor Kurdin, Founder and CEO of AmoHive. “Our Polish-Ukrainian AmoHive tech team has in-depth experience working in both countries. By combining our strengths, knowledge, and experience, AmoHive and The World Bee Project hope to help the Ukrainians recover from the massive decline in the multifunctionality of IT beekeeping—using advanced IT solutions and focusing on creating healthy queen bees to speed up the restoration of bee colony losses. The distribution in Ukraine and, eventually, other European countries of this ground-breaking IT could result in an accumulation of representative data, which could be used to create an optimal model for the rapid restoration of honeybee colony losses. This will be unique data not currently available anywhere in the world.”

Your Support is Needed

To support The World Bee Project, please click HERE.

The World Bee Project CIC

The World Bee Project CIC is the first private initiative in the world that uses AI and advanced technologies to monitor pollinator and biodiversity declines from a global perspective to seek long-term solutions to benefit both nature and people. It co-creates data-driven solutions and adaptively designs and co-implements solutions, focusing on the interconnections between bees and people in the context of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tech giant Oracle is one of The World Bee Projectʼs technology partners. BBN, an award-winning partnership of over a thousand independent marketing agencies in 32 countries, offers long-term support to The World Bee Project initiatives for pollinators and people.

# # #

