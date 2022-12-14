Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Publicis Groupe; WPP PLC; Omnicom Group Inc.; Dentsu Inc.; The Interpublic Group of Companies

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Size Analysis



The global media buying agencies and representative firms market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of **% during the period 2022-2028. The market has been witnessing a rapid growth owing to the rising consumer awareness and increasing preference for various advertising mediums. The growth of the digital media has also contributed to the overall market growth.

The market for media buying agencies and representative firms consists of the sale of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole proprietorships, and partnerships) that buy advertising time or space from media outlets and resell it directly to advertising agencies or individual companies, or through independent representatives who sell media time or space for media owners. Only products and services that are exchanged between entities or sold directly to consumers are included.

Media buying services, media planning services, and media representative firms are the primary services provided by media buying agencies and representative firms. Media buying is a tactic utilized in sponsored advertising campaigns. The objective is to locate and acquire ad space on channels that are relevant to the target audience at the best possible price and at the best possible time. The services are utilized offline and online by the BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, IT and telecom, healthcare, and media and entertainment industries.

This market research report is one of a new set of reports that give market statistics for media buying agencies and representative firms, such as the size of the industry's global market, the share of the market in each region, the share of the market held by competitors, and detailed segmentation of the market.



The global market for media buying agencies and representative firms increased by **% per year, from $70.82 billion in 2021 to $** billion in 2022. In the short term, the Russia-Ukraine war diminished the likelihood of a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The war between these two nations has resulted in economic sanctions against multiple nations, a spike in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions that have impacted numerous global markets. The market for media buying agencies and representative firms is expected to reach $** billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of **%.

It is anticipated that an increase in the number of political events, sporting events, festivals, and high-budget films will contribute to the market demand for media buying agencies and representative firms. To encourage Indian-origin voters in the 2020 US presidential election, the Democratic Party has released advertisements in 14 Indian languages. The 2020 US election campaigns shattered all previous records, with presidential and congressional candidates spending approximately $14 billion, more than doubling the cost from 2016. Burning Man, one of the world's largest music festivals, hosted 70,000 people from all over the world in Nevada, United States, in 2020, allowing advertisers to reach a large target audience at once. So, the market for media buying agencies and representative firms is driven by events that bring in a lot of people, like political events, sports events, and festivals.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 Scenario is a detailed analysis of the Media Buying Agencies and Representative Firms market.



Report Coverage:

Based on the present scenario, the media buying agencies and representative firms are expected to witness a significant growth in the near future. The reason for this is that there has been a greater awareness among the consumers about the importance of quality content and its impact on their online presence. In addition, companies are now more open to using third-party vendors to get access to different types of content.

This trend is likely to continue over the next few years, as businesses look for better ways to reach out to potential customers. In terms of revenue, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around **%. This is largely due to the increasing demand from various industries, such as gaming and B2B marketing.

The report covers:

1) Executive Summary

2) Introduction

3) Market Analysis by Type of Agency (News Agencies, Fact Checking Agencies, Social Media Management Firms etc.)

4) Regional Outlook (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific etc.) 5) Vendor Shares and Revenue Analysis by Region 6) Key Vendor Trends 7) Conclusion

Segmentations covered into report:

By Services

• Media Buying Service

• Media Planning Service

• Media Representative Firms

• Other Services



By Mode

• Offline

• Online

By Application

• Banking

• Financial Services

• Insurance Sector (BSFI)

• Consumer Goods And Retail

• Government And Public Sector

• IT And Telecom

• Healthcare

• Media And Entertainment



Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Covid 19 impact analysis on global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market industry.

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Services

6.3. Segmentation By Mode

6.4. Segmentation By Application



7. Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Services

7.2.1. Media Buying Service

7.2.2. Media Planning Service

7.2.3. Media Representative Firms

7.2.4. Other Services

7.3. Segmentation By Mode

7.3.1. Offline

7.3.2. Online

7.4. Segmentation By Application

7.4.1. Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Sector (BFSI)

7.4.2. Consumer Goods And Retail

7.4.3. Government And Public Sector

7.4.4. IT And Telecom

7.4.5. Healthcare

7.4.6. Media And Entertainment



8. Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Use Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning

8.2. Strategic Collaborations And Acquisitions

8.3. Increasing Investments In Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms

8.4. Increased Adoption Of Digitalization

8.5. Increase In Advertising On Streaming Services



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Impact On Labor Shortages

9.3. Decrease In Advertising Spends

9.4. Impact On Offline Advertising Media

9.5. Impact On End-User Industries

9.6. Impact On Supply Chain

9.7. Future Outlook



10. Global Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2016 – 2021, Value ($ Million)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2016 – 2021

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2016 – 2021

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2021 – 2026, 2031F Value ($ Million)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2021 – 2026

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2021 – 2026

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

