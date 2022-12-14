Proteomics Technologies Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, and PerkinElmer, Inc.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteomics Technologies Market Size Analysis:



Proteomics is the most developed and rapidly evolving field of disease diagnosis. Proteomics is used to identify the proteins present in a particular disease and to gain an understanding of their structure, expression, and function. The proteomic study can also identify prognostic markers, which aid in the diagnosis of cancer, malaria, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases. When it comes to the use of proteomics in the pharmaceutical industry, it plays a crucial role in the investigation of the drug's mechanism of action or its function. Proteomics is utilized in the development of pharmaceuticals, and numerous manufacturers have established proteomic divisions to increase their efficiency. The market for proteomics is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period.

Significant growth has occurred in personalized therapy, and the demand for this type of therapy is anticipated to increase in the coming years; consequently, the demand for proteomics will increase during the forecast period. Advanced protein interactions have played a crucial role in the development of personalized medicines. Proteomics has numerous applications, particularly in the field of nanotechnology. Nanostructured surfaces for protein separation and metal oxide nanoparticles are among its applications. Nanoproteomics is a recently emerging field that is anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years and provide significant market growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Numerous new technologies are anticipated to be incorporated into proteomics in the foreseeable future as a result of an increase in technical and financial research and development efforts. As the incidence of cancer and genetic disorders has increased significantly in recent years, it is anticipated that the demand for proteomics will increase substantially in the coming years. The characterization of the human proteome is a significant achievement in biomedicine, an extremely novel and dynamic field of study that focuses primarily on the proteome-level comprehension of gene expression.

The proteomics technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around **% between 2017 and 2028.The growth is expected to be driven by increasing awareness about the importance of proteomics in drug discovery and development and expanding application areas such as biosensors, food testing, environmental monitoring, and clinical diagnostics.

Some of the key drivers that are fueling the growth of the global proteomics technologies market include increasing demand from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for advanced peptide identification tools; an increasing focus on biomarker discovery in cancer research; increasing applications in both academic and industrial settings; a growing number of large public-sector enterprises investing in proteomics R&D; and a rising need for customized solutions for specific applications.



Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, SGS SA, and PerkinElmer, Inc.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 Scenario is a detailed analysis of the Proteomics Technologies market. The report covers the demand, trends, opportunities, challenges, risks factors analysis, competitive situation and key players.



Report Coverage:

The market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. The technology segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market, followed by application segment. The region-wise analysis reveals that North America is expected to lead the global proteomics technologies market in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2018-2028. Europe is also witnessing a significant growth owing to increasing investment in research and development activities. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a high growth rate due to increasing adoption of innovative proteomics technologies in various sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, and agricultural products. Latin America is expected to register a moderate growth rate owing to stringent regulations and limited investment opportunities.



Segmentations covered into report:

By Applications

• Applications in Cancer

• Bladder Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Colorectal Cancer

• Gastric Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Lymphomas

• Ovarian Cancer

• Pan-Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Thyroid Cancer

• Other Cancers

• Infectious Diseases

• Diabetes

• Neurological Disorders

• Alzheimer's Disease

• Schizophrenia

• Immune Diseases

• HLA Typing

• Autoimmune Disease

• Cardiovascular Disease

• Preeclampsia



*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

