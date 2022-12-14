Automobili Estrema: crowdfunding campaign kicks off to break the Nurburgring record

The Fulminea model by Automobili Estrema

MODENA, ITALY, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The crowdfunding campaign initiated by Gianfranco Pizzuto to support the project to build the fastest production electric car on the Nordschleife, Germany's legendary Nurburgring racetrack, has started on Kickstarter.

The campaign will run for exactly one month, until 12 January 2023, and aims to raise a good part of the sum needed to challenge the record on the Nordschleife and the productions of a documentary movie “The making of Fulminea”, with monthly pills on the work in progress, nine episodes from February to October 2023.

"We have several investors," comments Gianfranco Pizzuto, founder and CEO of Automobili Estrema "ready to participate once the project is up and running. This is what crowdfunding is for, to give the initial push, the kick-start. It’s the modern approach for a new generation of investors. Our Fulminea model has been so successful in the world, it was chosen by the Institute for Foreign Trade for the Made in Italy institutional campaign, it represents Italian style combined with the best electric technology so well, that we are confident in the success of this popular subscription."

The campaign is active on the Kickstarter platform and includes several support packages.

The first package offers 9 videos on Vimeo that will illustrate the progress of the project and costs 49 Euro.

The second package provides the videos plus a valuable book on the birth of Fulminea and costs 189 Euro.

The third package adds a 1:18 scale model of Fulminea to the videos and costs 449 Euro.

With 999 Euro, in addition to the videos and the book, you will also experience the thrill of a day at a track in northern Italy: the Track Day includes three laps on board the Fulminea (vip lap).

Pizzuto continues: 'Being a start-up we know that we might not complete the Fulminea prototype and we might not beat the record. We also know that with our passion, experience, know-how and talent, the chances of success increase. We don't know now if our story will have a happy ending: let's write it together!".

Here is the link to Extreme Fulminea's crowdfunding:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gp61/fulminea-the-italian-lighting-bolt?ref=project_build

Automobili Estrema

"We learned the rules of professionals, so we can break them like dreamers".

Founded in 2020 by Gianfranco Pizzuto, Automobili Estrema is a new brand, a niche car manufacturer specialising in hypercars and high-performance electric supercars. A 'brand of excellence' in the automotive industry, specialising in the design and production of exclusive hypercars in limited series. In today's extremely competitive electric vehicle market, the new manufacturer's aim is to make its way in the high-tech sector applied to electric mobility, and it has begun to do so by presenting its first 100% electric road-going hypercar using the latest technologies and extremely lightweight composite materials.