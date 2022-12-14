Life coaching is an investment in mental health, says bestselling author Dele Kooley

She may be a successful senior leader for a top tech company in the world, but she’ll tell you she was born to be a coach.

Had I not been open to thinking about my life differently, I never would've had the courage to do it. Mindset is everything. The thoughts that you have will create your results.” — Dele Kooley

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dele Kooley was in the right place at the right time—but she was also prepared. When chance put her at a table with an executive of a huge company who ended up offering her a job, she learned two things: One, always have a resume ready to go. “Every year, I meet with my resume writer and I update my resume. I take an inventory of what have I done over the past year, I think about what I want to do next year, and I write my resume for the job that I want in the future. And if there’s a skill I need, I figure out how to get that skill and I go get it. So, always, always, always have an up-to-date resume. Don’t wait until you’re looking for a job.”The second thing: Always be willing to think about your life unfolding in a way that you didn’t expect. Dele expected to be married forever, working for the Department of Defense until she retired, and following her military husband to whatever base he was assigned to. That did not happen. Instead, she found herself on a C-17 cargo plane from Germany to the U.S. with a four suitcases, one of her three children, and her marriage over. “I took a risk,” she says. “I had to change countries and find a job and a place to live. So I called my best friend and said, ‘I have just hit the eject button and I am in free fall. I am coming in hot. Can I please stay with you while I figure out what I’m going to do?’”Ultimately she landed on her feet, returning to bring her other two children to the U.S., and created a network and a life. Creating a network, in fact, is her specialty. “I had lots of fun getting to know people because I’m all about connections,” she says. “My superpower is connecting people to create magic.” Now, she spreads that magic to her coaching clients. Her two biggest pieces of advice: Believe that you have everything within you to make your dream a reality and make sure you are really clear on your “why.”Find Dele on social media @delekooleycoaching and at her website, delekooleycoaching.com You can also read much more of her story in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up , a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life.About the Women Who Boss Up Book SeriesWhether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.

Dele Kooley