As Winter sets in, Ukraine Friends Delivers 76th Ambulance and 6,575 pieces of clothing

This month Ukraine Friends led another convoy of refurbished ambulances to the front lines in Ukraine, bringing its number of donated ambulances to 76.(Photo by Chantal Mistral-Bernard) One of the 76 ambulances Ukraine Friends recently delivered to the front lines in Ukraine.(Photo by Chantal Mistral-Bernard) Brock Bierman and Oksana Barchuk of Ukraine Friends delivering 6,575 pieces of winter clothing to Ukrainian children this month. (Photo by Chantal Mistral-Bernard)

U.S.-based organization founded as emergency response to Russia’s unjustified aggression against Ukraine delivers $21M in critical humanitarian aid to Ukraine

This Winter will not stop us. We are digging in to help the suffering people of Ukraine.” — Brock D. Bierman, President, Ukraine Friends

MUKACHEVO, DC, UKRAINE, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Russia's grim invasion of Ukraine passes its ninth month, a brutal winter has set in here, bringing the onset of temperatures which can drop below minus 30 degrees Celsius (-22° F).

Ukraine Friends is on the ground here, bringing food, medical supplies and ambulances to this war-torn country. The non-profit organization has raised $21 million through individual donors and partnerships to provide immediate, focused and critically needed humanitarian response, everything from winter clothings for children to temporary housing to Independent First Aid Kits (known as IFAKs), plus medical equipment and supplies.

Since May, CEO Brock Bierman has led eight humanitarian missions to Ukraine with thousands of pounds of supply pallets, medical supplies, and duffel bags to help those in need. Ukraine Friends has donated over 35,000 IFAKs, and the numbers don’t stop there; it has assisted in the evacuation of nearly 30,000 Ukrainians, helped provide temporary housing for 10,000 refugees, and has helped provide Ukrainians with essential items such as clothing, water, food, shelter and clothing, rehabilitating war-ravaged schools and building playgrounds.

This month Ukraine Friends delivered its 76th ambulance to the front lines, built its tenth playground and delivered a whopping 14 pallets, or 6,575 pieces of winter clothing for Ukrainian children. The much-needed warm clothing was donated by a generous retailer in Poland to Ukrainian Action and delivered by Ukraine Friends made possible by a grant by Rotary International.

His repeated trips to Ukraine to deliver life-saving aid to Ukrainians has allowed him and his team to see first-hand the ruins left in the wake of Russia’s brutal invasion.

"When I think about the things I have seen over my lifetime, nothing could have prepared me for this,” Bierman said. “What struck me was the amount of bullet holes in everything. It was impossible to see something that wasn’t impacted by war…Churches, schools, homes and worst of all, people. Nothing was left untouched or unchanged forever.”

Rotary International recently joined forces with Ukraine Friends to launch the Volunteer Ambulance Corps program, jointly raising $600,000 to date to deliver 76 ambulances, plus a truck and a bus for doctors: 50 directly by Ukraine Friends, and 26 supported by partnerships with Rotary and the City of Bucha.

In keeping with Rotary’s charter not to supply military forces, the ambulances Ukraine Friends supplied to Ukraine’s Ministry of Health were strictly for use by civilian end users. Segregated funds raised by Ukraine Friends were used to purchase and rehabilitate more ambulances for Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces. Bierman personally solicited the donations of these retired vehicles from the Kyiv Regional Council, the City of Bucha and from vehicle donors in Poland, France, Germany, and Italy.

The giving alliance between Rotary International and Ukraine Friends will continue to grow under a Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations. U.S.-based Rotary Clubs partnered with 62 Rotary chapters in Ukraine and 40 chapters in the Czech Republic and Slovakia to raise the funds to purchase and rehabilitate the ambulances.

“We amplified our logistics, our buying power and manpower to have a more significant impact,” Bierman said. “Ukraine Friends was able to help with funding and by providing in-kind services, and Rotary Clubs in Ukraine provided manpower and localized insight into immediate needs of the most affected communities. With connections in danger zones it has been easier to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of the Ukrainian people affected by the war.”

The two organizations also forged a partnership to raise $254,000 to help rebuild schools in Bucha and Buzova, with half of those funds committed by Rotary. Ukraine Friends was able to help with funding and by providing in-kind services, and Rotary Clubs of Ukraine have been able to provide manpower and localized insight into immediate needs of the most affected communities.

“With connections in danger zones it has been easier to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of the Ukrainian people affected by the war,” Bierman said. “By combining the connections of both Ukraine Friends and Rotary, tremendous strides can be made to alleviate and mitigate much of the suffering endured by the people of the Ukraine.”

