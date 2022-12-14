We’re always selling—and that’s great, says bestselling author Christine Santori
She’s built businesses on a foundation of connecting with people, helped by her outgoing personality, work ethic, & willingness to play the hand she’s dealt.
It's your choice to live a good story. It's your choice if you want to live out loud.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asked why she became an entrepreneur, Christine Santori has a quick and simple answer: Sanity. As a divorced mom with a child with intellectual and physical disabilities, Christine had a lot to worry about in her day-to-day life as a young mom. How would she make enough money for her kids, how would she ensure care for her son? She started off with what she calls a “hobby job”—signing on with a multilevel marketing company. Even though she has now launched two companies of her own, she’s still with that original MLM because she loves the products and loves to talk about them.
— Christine Santori
“I’m sitting on a plane and I’ll just pop out one of my brushes or I’ll take out my lipstick and, boom, I’m selling,” she laughs. “We’re always selling. And it hit me that selling isn’t a bad thing and that we are all doing it all the time. You dress a certain way or speak a certain way because you want to be treated accordingly. You’re marketing every day whether you realize it or not.”
Christine’s charisma has helped her to take on and grow two other businesses as well. Personal Touch Welcome is a regional business designed to welcome new residents with coupons and promotions from area businesses. Having bought the business from its previous owner just before Covid, Christine was forced to pivot to an app-based product a bit sooner than she’d planned, but in the end it has allowed her to quickly expand. She also bought a Town Planner Calendar franchise, serving 41,000 homes across several towns.
Her biggest lesson learned—after being open to opportunity—is to ask for help. “Asking for help is not a bad thing. It’s not selfish, it’s not weakness,” she says. “It’s taken me a long time to get to this point. But if I could help anybody just to skip all the BS, I would tell them to ask for the help. Because you’re actually giving that person a gift. You’re giving them the opportunity to give, to help, to support. Maybe that person had no confidence before. Maybe that person didn’t have many friends before. You don’t know everyone’s story. So you can ask for help and by doing so, you are enriching their lives and your life.”
Just starting out? Christine advises women to do some research, decide what you want to do, find a network, ask for help, and believe in yourself. “There are so many business clubs and other networks that are free to join, where you can meet other women and exchange ideas,” she says. “If you don’t know what you want to do, this will help you sort it out by seeing what other people are doing and how they’re doing it. If you already know what you want to do, then it’s a little bit easier, finding those networks.”
Network with Christine on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn where you will find her as Christine Santori. You can also read more of her compelling story in the new book Inspiring Women Who Boss Up, a collection of interviews with female entrepreneurs that is packed with compelling stories, practical advice, and role models for any woman looking to boss up in her career or life.
About the Women Who Boss Up Book Series
Whether you’ve been bossing up for a while or you’re looking for support on your boss-up journey, the Women Who Boss Up book series is your chance to take inspiration and advice from women just like you. These women come from all backgrounds, all walks of life, and all disciplines—STEM, healthcare, finance, coaching, nonprofits, and much more. You’ll read about women who left Corporate America to pursue their dreams of business ownership, women who faced seemingly insurmountable challenges but learned how to move forward, women who followed their intuition to create lives of fulfillment and financial success, and much more. Learn more at bossupbestseller.com.
Tamira Luc
Delucslife
+1 310-710-8954
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Christine Santori