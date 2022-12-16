Healthier Hair with MOUNTRAX 5-in-1 Scalp Massager
It’s believed many of us were told by grandma to put oil in hair and massage to make them stronger. Well, it wasn't the oil that would have benefited the hair but the scalp massage.
Scalp is the center for a lot of nerves that lie near the surface of the skin. When oil is put in hair and rubbed on scalp, those nerve endings are being stimulated, which removes the dead skin cells and promotes healthy blood flow for enormously beneficial results.
Maybe granny had never checked the science behind, but it turns out so interesting now.
Benefits of Scalp Massage
Regular scalp massage not only promotes hair growth but also a good mood, a healthy nervous system, and much more. Here is what can be expected from daily scalp massage:
- Relieve headaches, migraines, and insomnia
- Boost memory
- Uplift mood
- Promote hair growth & eliminate dandruff
Maybe this is why granny insisted on daily oil massage.
Ways to a Healthy Scalp Massage
The idea of massage is to stimulate your nerves under the scalp - both fingers and a scalp massager can do so. Using a massager, however is reportedly more beneficial. and they are specifically designed for maximum contact and directing a healthy pressure on the nerves.
MOUNTRAX Electric Scalp Massager is specifically designed for maximum contact and directing a healthy pressure on the nerves, guaranteeing pressure relief and optimal wellness.
It has been upgraded with hot compress, vibration, and red light that can be utilized collectively or independently for more thorough care.
Because of compact size and magnetic rechargeable feature, it may be used at home, at work, or while traveling. Also, it is waterproof (IPX7 rating), so using it over a wet scalp won’t be a problem.
This massager also performs well in cleansing face using the facial cleansing heads (included).
