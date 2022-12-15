Mobile Edge Announces Amazing Holiday Deals On Mobile Carrying Solutions & Productivity Accessories
Gifts and Gadgets Aplenty for Business Travelers
Consumers are always looking for ways to carry and protect their new tech. Our inflation-busting holiday promotions make it easier than ever for them to do just that.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With amazing deals through December 30, Mobile Edge makes giving or receiving top-notch, tech-carrying solutions easier than ever. As a result, business travelers won’t need to stress over protecting their valuable tech while they’re on the go. Mobile Edge’s lineup of versatile backpacks, cases, and bags gives peace of mind to travelers leery of accidental drops.
“Most years, mobile electronics are at the top of most holiday wish lists. This year is no different,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “Consumers are always looking for ways to carry and protect their new tech. Our inflation-busting holiday promotions make it easier than ever for them to do just that.”
Popular Go-Bags for Business Travelers
Mobile Edge offers full-featured go-bags of various shapes, styles, and sizes for business travelers and other people on the go. Popular holiday sellers include the following:
Mobile Edge’s Deluxe Travel Duffel is made of stylish, pebbled vegan leather for an exterior that is both durable and looks great. Its roomy main compartment includes two zippered pockets and two open slip pockets for personal items. A lined, zippered shoe compartment keeps moist or dirty items separate from other gear. Wrapped carry handles and a removable padded shoulder strap ensure user comfort. The duffel fits in virtually any overheard compartment, so traveling is a breeze. Available in black or navy blue, the Duffel is perfect for the gym, an overnight trip, or a weekend getaway.
At just over two pounds, Mobile Edge’s Commuter Backpack is ideal for students and mobile professionals looking for style and versatility. The Commuter may be lightweight, but its scratch-resistant, water-repellent fabric withstands rigorous use and activity. Three main compartments hold up to a 15-inch laptop, mobile devices, accessories, and files. A cool-mesh, padded, back panel and shoulder straps provide comfort, whether walking, biking, or traveling by bus, train, or plane. Lockable zippers offer anti-theft protection in public settings, while a reflective back panel provides high visibility for added safety. The Commuter also features an external USB port and charging cable for connecting devices to a mobile power bank inside. Users can just plug and charge, without needing to access the interior.
Mobile Edge’s checkpoint-friendly Professional Backpack boasts a durable, ballistic nylon exterior. It provides adjustable storage for laptops up to 16 inches and a separate fleece-lined pouch for tablets. A zippered, front section provides quick access to pens, a cell phone, business cards, keys, cables, and other small accessories.
The Professional Rolling Laptop Case features an adjustable, padded compartment for laptops up to 17 inches, a fleece-lined pouch for tablets, and a large file section. Its oversized compartment easily stores clothing and personal items, making the case perfect for daily commutes or overnight trips. Other highlights include a telescoping handle, free-rolling in-line skate wheels, and a trolley strap for stacking on luggage.
Accessories Make Great Small Gift Ideas
Business travelers stay productive with accessories that provide power-on-demand, flexible charging options, and increased connectivity.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub turns a single USB-C Port into a powerhouse workstation that securely connects laptops and tablets to 4K HDMI Video Output, an SD/Micro SD Card Reader, and High Speed 2 USB ports for 5GB data transfer. Compatible with laptops/Chromebooks, tablets, or smartphones with a USB Type-C port.
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Engineered with Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, it can fast charge compatible devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
When a Qi-enabled device is placed on the Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Power Pad, charging starts on contact. Compared to standard chargers, it delivers double the power (up to 10W)! This all-in-one wireless charging system includes a Fast Charge wall adapter and a 4-foot Micro USB cable.
Our Wireless Charging Mouse Pad is a 2-in-1 desktop solution that cuts down on tabletop clutter and cords. It provides an ultra-slim, solid surface mouse pad and doubles as a wireless charger for Qi-Enabled smartphones.
Perfect for hotel and dorm rooms, the USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing speeds.
Buy With Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective cases, backpacks, and bags come with a Limited Lifetime Warranty and a 100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Mobile Edge produces award-winning, durable, and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for busy professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
