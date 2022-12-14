Truist Banking App Updates Failing To Resolve Issues As US Bank Continues To Lead Global Ranking
The Truist Banking App Engaged Customer Score™ has started a slide from its high of 3.84 in Sept, to 3.18 in November.
The Bank to watch over the coming months is PNC. They have been the quiet achievers in 2022. If they continue the consistent improvements they could be in contention to fight for the top spot”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Truist Banking App Engaged Customer Score™ (ECS) has started a slide from its high of 3.84 in Sept, to 3.18 in November. Over the 6 months preceding this drop Truist had made good headway, consistently lifting its ECS each month from its low point of 2.25 in Feb 2022.
— Glenn Marvin, Chief Revenue Officer - Touchpoint Group
Version release 2.1.1 was where the troubles began in October with negative comments from app users complaining about the Zelle payments and bill payments, in general, rising significantly. Version 2.1.2 was quickly released, which is a good sign the Truist team was aware of issues however the complaints are still coming through, signifying the issues have yet to be isolated and resolved. The use of Touchpoint Groups Ipiphany analytics software to track and monitor public feedback in the Google Play and iOS App stores has been used to identify and isolate these issues and release versions they relate to.
While this slide has been two drops in two months, the consistent improvements by Truist before these issues, and the speed at which updates have been released, give us hope that this may be a blip and Truist will recover quickly.
Meanwhile, US Bank continues to impress with an Engaged Customer Score of 4.75. U.S. bank has consistently been the number one banking app globally based on the unsolicited public customer feedback that makes up the Engaged Customer Score ratings. A commitment to excellence in the core areas of Security, Usability, Reliability and Functionality allow all features to shine.
Glenn Marvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Touchpoint Group, states, “The Bank to watch over the coming months is PNC. They have been the quiet achievers in 2022 and have now hit an Engaged Customer Score of 4.0. If they continue this path of consistent improvements in the core functions and journeys, they could overtake Citi Bank in 2023 and be in contention to fight for the top spot”
Touchpoint Group is a customer intelligence company utilizing advanced AI and natural language understanding in its proprietary analytics software to analyze over a million banking app reviews each year in its global ECS index.
Touchpoint Group processes customer feedback data captured using internal customer experience platforms and sources. Data is updated daily, with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive leaders to benchmark performance by category and against the best in banking app performance.
Nov 2022 Tier 1 US Banks App Insights Session & Rankings