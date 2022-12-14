Submit Release
Adriana's Insurance Santa Tour Travels to 5 different cities in Southern California to bring the joy of Christmas

Adriana's Insurance December 17

Adriana's Insurance brings back their Santa Tour to provide gifts and joy to our community.

Adriana's Insurance has always been dedicated to supporting families, and during this holiday season, we are delighted to provide a safe and fun way to give to our community.”
— Adriana Gallardo, founder and CEO of Adriana's Insurance,
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latina-owned business Adriana's Insurance is celebrating its 12th annual Santa Tour, One
more year they are fulfilling the promise to give back to the community, bringing joy this
holiday season by giving away more than 1,500 toys. (Santa Tour; has scheduled five dates in
the cities of Oxnard, San Diego, Ontario, Los Angeles, and Pico Rivera. Visit their Facebook page for exact locations and times)
 
Families will have the opportunity to take a picture with Santa and the kids will receive a toy
and a goodie bag, for free, no purchase is necessary. They are expecting 1,000 kids to come
to meet Santa and enjoy the magic of the holiday season. 
 
This event is possible with the help of all their clients. Every year, at Adriana’s Insurance, they
donate a percentage of every purchase to the event, to give back to the community.

