CORE Gaming Announces Amazing Deals On Top Brands For Gamers
Holiday Deals and In-Stock Items Make Gift Giving a Breeze
Among all the gaming gear available out there, knowing what to buy can be a challenge. Consumers can shop CORE Gaming with confidence, knowing they are purchasing top-performing gear at a great price.”YORBA LINDA , CA , UNITED STATES , December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For gamers, there’s no better time than right now to shop CORE Gaming. Now through December 30, CORE Gaming is making some of the gaming world’s top brands available at amazing prices. From Arozzi and Naztech to HyperGear and Alienware, CORE Gaming vets products for quality so consumers don’t have to.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing Core Gaming
“Among all the gaming gear available out there, knowing what to buy can be a challenge. Consumers can shop CORE Gaming with confidence, knowing they are purchasing top-performing products,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for CORE Gaming. “With our inflation-busting holiday promotions making it easier than ever to give and receive, we expect items to go fast.”
Top sellers range from award-winning, protective go bags to gaming desks, controllers, and accessories, with significant savings on the following items (and more):
A TWICE VIP Award winner, the CORE Gaming Back is built to carry lots of gear and look good doing it. Three large storage sections hold gaming laptops up to 18 inches and consoles like Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Interior sections are pre-wired for connection to a mobile power bank, plus there’s an external USB 3.0 Quick-Charge compatible port. For a unique gift for gamers, check out the Special Edition CORE Gaming Backpack with White Trim.
Also produced in limited quantities, Alienware’s Special Edition Area-51m Elite backpack is white with a reflective Alien head logo. The interior lining is silver. This backpack offers a spacious 40-liter storage capacity. Additional highlights include full-size keyboard storage, a convenient gadget pocket, and nylon side pockets for “dash-and-go” items.
The spacious Alienware Area-51m 17" Messenger Bag is loaded with custom features for storing and organizing laptops, tablets, headsets, cables, and more. Highlights include a quick access front pocket, adjustable shoulder strap, and trolley strap for securing the bag onto wheeled luggage.
CORE Gaming’s award-winning Tactical Backpack is designed to take a beating, so valuable gaming gear doesn’t. It features custom storage, protection, and organization for gaming laptops, consoles, mobile devices, accessories, and personal items. Made from the same ballistic nylon used in flak jackets, it is highly configurable with a front webbing system.
Arozzi’s Arena Fratello Gaming Desk is a smaller version of its popular Arena Gaming Desk. High on aesthetics and functionality, the Fratello features a full-surface, water-resistant, machine-washable mouse pad. Other highlights include custom cutouts for cables and monitor attachments, a cable management basket, and sturdy steel legs.
Gamers can sit in comfort with Arozzi’s Verona Signature PU Gaming Chair. Built to last, this chair sports soft, premium upholstery that’s durable and easy to clean. Its tough metal frame supports up to 290 lbs. Other highlights include adjustable height, high backrest, armrests, lumbar pillow, and swivel, tilt, and rocker functions.
Small Gifts & Stuffers
For the essentials gamers need to get started at a budget-friendly price point, HyperGear offers popular “4-in-1 Gaming Kits.” The Red Dragon style kit includes a full-sized keyboard, a 6-button scroll-wheel mouse, stereo headphones, and a large gaming mousepad. Better yet – everything is designed to work together right out of the box!
The Naztech MaxDrive 3 Universal USB-C Hub (Black) turns a single USB-C port on a laptop or tablet into a three-port connection point. It includes plugs for 100W USB-C power delivery, 4K Ultra HD, and USB 3.0 for 5Gbps high-speed data transfer, syncing, and file sharing.
The portable 20,000mAh 18W PD+QC Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank provides vital backup power for mobile devices. Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology fast charges compatible devices from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes. It works with the latest iPhone and Samsung smartphones.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB power station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing speeds.
Buy With Confidence
All products purchased through CORE Gaming’s online store come with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About CORE Gaming
CORE Gaming launched with the 2017 debut of the award-winning CORE Gaming Backpack, which soon became the cornerstone of CORE Gaming’s product family. This lineup of smartly-designed gaming products has evolved to feature an expanded roster of CORE Gaming Backpacks and mobile power accessories, Alienware bags, and top gaming desks and chairs, headsets, and controllers from partners Alienware, Arozzi, HyperGear, LucidSound, Patriot Memory, Viper Gaming, and PowerA, among others. CORE Gaming represents performance, reliability, and style for gamers of all types and abilities around the globe—and it’s all backed by a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
