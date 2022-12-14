Customers Not Happy With Fifth Third Bank Major Banking App Update
Fifth Third Bank recently launched a major update to its user interface, and customers have come out swinging with negative feedback.
We have seen this before, most notably with the Wells Fargo update in Feb 2022, and it took them 9 months to get back to their pre Feb Engaged Customer Score”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifth Third Bank recently launched a significant update to its user interface, and customers have come out swinging with negative feedback. This is common with significant updates as users get used to changes; however, the focus for Fifth Third bank needs to be on rectifying glitches quickly and regular communication to users to speed up the adoption and educate them on new ways to navigate and use the app.
— Tony Patrick Head of Customer Intelligence, Touchpoint Group
In July, the Fifth Third Customer Engagement Score ™ (ECS) was sitting at 3.75, right up with the top three in this sector. In November, the Fifth Third Banking App ECS hit an all-time low of 1.64. When we drill into this, the troubles began with the major release of 4.0.0, and the subsequent update of 4.0.1 does not appear to have resolved the issues.
When you look at feedback relating to versions 4.0.0 and 4.0.1, there are clear problems users are having with the app.
The majority of the negative feedback relates to the user interface with comments in the app stores like "Horrible design" "the layout's horrible... “I hate the new layout..." “dislike the new layout”... “The worst look”... “The layout's cumbersome”... “Its garbage”...
Tony Patrick, Head of Customer Intelligence at Touchpoint Group, states, “This is causing issues for customers, they're not used to finding basic stuff they need like their most recent transactions, and it's hard to navigate to get to a lot of the things they're trying to do.”
Looking at comparative pain-point data on other apps relating to the user interface, Fifth Third used to be mid-pack, with 1.3% of negative feedback relating to this. Since the major release, this has shot up to 10%. This is five times more than the next worst and 15 x more than the segment leader Santander US.
We have seen this before, most notably with the Wells Fargo update in Feb 2022, and it took them 9 months to get back to their pre-Feb Engaged Customer Score. So, the trick will be how fast Fifth Third can come out of this, and the learning other banks can take from these is lots of early communication, preferably preparing users for changes in how the app interface, why, and the benefits they will see long term.
Touchpoint Group is a customer intelligence company utilizing advanced AI and natural language understanding in its proprietary analytics software to analyze over a million banking app reviews yearly in their global ECS index.
Touchpoint Group processes customer feedback data captured using internal customer experience platforms and sources. Data is updated daily, with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive leaders to benchmark performance by category and against the best in banking app performance.
Glenn Marvin
Touchpoint Group
+64 27 666 4488
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Nov 2022 US Regional Banks App Performance Snapshot