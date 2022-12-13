Alexei Overchuk holds a meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan

RUSSIA, December 13 - Alexei Overchuk held a meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan

Alexei Overchuk and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin held a meeting of the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting took place in Moscow on 13 December and was attended by officials from relevant bodies, ministries and departments in Russia and Kazakhstan.

The officials reviewed issues of cooperation in trade and the economy that are of mutual interest to Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

The two co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission had an in-depth discussion on joint efforts to develop cooperation in transport, logistics, finance and banking, and reviewed progress on projects in industry and energy, as well as the prospects for expanding integration in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to continue their constructive dialogue in all areas of cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan.