XRP Healthcare Announces New Partnership with ScriptCo

Through our partnership, we hope to bring the added benefit of being built on the XRP Ledger - which is robust, has proven reliability, rapid transactions and low fees.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScriptCo is the first and only pharmacy in America selling medications at wholesale cost. ScriptCo is a fully functioning and licensed mail-order pharmacy servicing 48 states plus Washington DC, and will be the exclusive distributor of medication/prescription drugs for America on the XRP Healthcare Marketplace, which is in its first phase of development and will supply medication at wholesale prices. Yes, at wholesale prices, no markup. ScriptCo’s only margin comes from a $140 a year membership.
Based in Waco, founded in 2019 by Zack Zeller and Mark McCormick, ScriptCo is an acclaimed and emerging online pharmacy that enables its members to save up to 99% on the cost of medication.
A large swathe of Americans wrestle with the increasing cost of medication and agree that the healthcare industry requires reformation. Monopolies and drug research are areas of concern when it comes to pricing. Around 131 million Americans presently take prescription drugs, while the coronavirus pandemic has intensified prescription drug use and influenced the way people receive their medications.
The partnership with XRP Healthcare will enable the integration of ScriptCo’s Pharmacy store into XRPH’s imminent Web3 decentralized marketplace – at which point customers can use their XRPH to pay for the subscription fee.
Laban Roomes (Business development manager at XRP Healthcare) recently noted: “We are delighted at the prospect of reaching millions of Americans, and providing them with a service that will allow access to medication at wholesale prices, using XRPH.”
XRP Healthcare has also announced that they will create an XRPH coupon that will give customers a discount on their first membership.
Kain Roomes, Founder of XRP Healthcare, said: “Through our partnership, we hope to bring the added benefit of being built on the XRP Ledger – which is robust, has proven reliability, rapid transactions, and low fees.”
Further announcements will follow in regards to UK and European Pharmacies, Medicinal Cannabis, and Holistic-based companies wishing to come on board our decentralized marketplace.
About XRP Healthcare
XRP Healthcare (XRPH) is a Web3 scalable solutions provider, focused on revolutionizing the Pharma and Healthcare industry. XRPH intends to do this by simplifying and creating fast payments/transactions between market participants, and by bringing transparency by way of tracking pharmaceuticals from “inception to the consumer” combating the multi-billion dollar counterfeit medicine industry, with an interface for interactive engagement between consumers and healthcare service providers via our mobile and web app. For more information, visit www.xrphealthcare.com.
