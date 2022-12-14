Navy SEAL to Bowl Game, The Sports Circus Captures a Rare Interview with Damian Jackson

.

An inside look into persistence, perseverance, and leadership from special forces to special teams.

We were treated to a special appearance by a Navy SEAL turned D-I college football player. He’s a special talent and walked onto one of the toughest college programs in the country at Nebraska.” — Sal Tuzzolino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio show captured a rare in-depth, 1-hour radio and television interview with US Navy SEAL ret. turned NCAAF linebacker and long-snapper from the University of Nebraska and University at Buffalo, Damian Jackson. From battleground to bowl game, listen to his journey here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/12-13-2022-featuring-damian-jackson-ret-navy-seal-college/id1617621262?i=1000590085876

The Sports Circus features Ringmaster Sal Tuzzolino. The show spotlights special guest interviews including: world champions, hall of famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Award winners. Among these icons have been: Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., iconic sports talk show host, Mike Golic, NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner and media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and can keep you entertained for hours with thought provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "We were treated to a special appearance by a Navy SEAL turned D-I college football player. He’s a special talent and walked onto one of the toughest college football programs in the country at Nebraska. Damian is has tremendous stats as a Long Snapper and I’d like to see him play on Sundays. He certainly deserves it. I also want to give special thanks to our good friend Jim McNally, 30+ years as an Offensive Line coach and consultant for several teams in the NFL, for helping with the arrangements. Jim is a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame as well as the University at Buffalo Athletic Hall of Fame, where Damian Jackson just finished up his studies.”

Damian Jackson, expressed a great deal of excitement and stated: “It was a fun experience. It was a chill and relax interview and it was a pleasure talking to Sal. He had great energy and made me feel welcome.”

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend your position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so bring your “A” game.

