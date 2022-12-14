Exemplary Behaviour From EMU Tourism Faculty Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty and Gastro EMU Club operating under Social and Cultural Activities Directorate organized a joint event within the scope of the “Do a Kindness on Campus” slogan. Within the scope of the event, EMU Tourism Faculty students and Gastro EMU Club members visited Özen Elderly Care Facility located on Ziya Gökalp Avenue in Famagusta. In the event, the elders of the community enjoyed the pastries prepared by EMU Tourism Faculty, Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Department Senior Instructor and Chef Oğuz Babacan. EMU Tourism Faculty members Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazenin Ruso and Assist. Prof. Dr. Özlem Altun accompanied the students during the visit.

Making a statement on the topic, EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç noted that the faculty’s social responsibility projects are to continue in future. Saying that the elders of the community are very precious and important members, Prof. Dr. Kılıç continued his words with: “Elders are our most precious members of the society who enable us to carry our values and culture to future by being the bridges between the past and today”. Prof. Dr. Kılıç thanked everyone who played a part in the realization of the visit.