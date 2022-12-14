Elite Capital & Co. participates in the Money 2.0 Conference and opens the possibility of meeting its CEO directly
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Steven Adriell, Director Business Relations Department of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. will participate in the Money 2.0 Conference in Dubai which will be held at the InterContinental, Dubai Festival City, 16 to 18 December 2022, and Elite Capital & Co. Limited opens the possibility of meeting its CEO directly by requesting a prior appointment to discuss the potential of financing projects.
“The Money 2.0 Conference in the United Arab Emirates is one of the most important international conferences that we will be proud to participate in this year,” Steven Adriell said.
The Money 2.0 Conference is a three-day event dedicated to encouraging excellence in education, research, and practice related to law and finance. The speakers at the conference will talk about topics such as scam/fraud prevention in fintech, investing in the stock market, paying off debt, and understanding tax laws. They will also host thought leaders from corporate law and finance to offer insights into everything, from risk management to IPO structuring.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a wake-up call for financial services experts and Money 2.0 Conference hopes to help them keep up and gain tremendous momentum. At the conference, attendees will have the chance to network with other professionals from around the world who share their interests and goals.
Attendees will also get access to experts who will provide them with real-world examples and tips on how to succeed in this competitive industry, and because the Money 2.0 Conference’s USA and UAE editions will be held live and in-person, it will give them an opportunity for deeper personal connections that's just not possible through other means.
“The conference will be very important to discuss the challenges for 2023 and beyond with fellow finance professionals,” Steven Adriell said.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program®.
Mr. Steven Adriell concluded his statement by saying, “Any company wishing to meet with Mr. George Matharu, CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, in Dubai, from the 16th to 18th of December 2022, should contact us and schedule the location and time in advance for the meeting.”
Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
email us here
