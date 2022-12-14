Kick off the New Year at The Largest Fitness Event on the West Coast

One of the fitness classes, they are all so popular Several time Mr. Olympian Jay Cutler Healthy Pet Pavilion for our Furry Friends

The Ultimate Weekend of Fitness features over 100 health & fitness celebrities and influencers over two days motivating, challenging, and empowering your life!

TheFitExpo seriously changed my life! Meeting all my idols gives me the motivation to never give up this fit life.” — Corey H.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- TheFitExpo™, presented by Subway Restaurants, announces the highly anticipated 2023 Los Angeles event just in time to kick of the New Year. This ultimate fitness experience now in its 19th year will be held at the LACC Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday, January 14 & 15. TheFitExpo™ hosts tens of thousands of enthusiasts ranging from bodybuilders to powerlifters, jiu-jitsu athletes, functional fitness competitors, personal trainers, Group X instructors, and even the weekend warrior!NEW AT 2023 SHOW!Playground LA –LA’s Hottest Dance studio, brought to you by Robin Antin and Kenny Wormald (famous for the Pussycat Dolls). They will be bringing their acclaimed dance fitness classes to TheFitExpo’s Group Training Zone Stage with two classes on Saturday and one on Sunday. Attendees are welcome to jump in and join the fun, but make sure and come early because space will fill up quickly!Donamatrix World Record – Men’s Health named Don Brooks (DB Donamatrix) to its 40 of the Most Popular Celebrity Fitness Gurus of All Time. Famously the trainer to the Kardashians, the Black Eyed Peas and, so many other icons, Donamatrix is partnering with TheFitExpo to try and break a Guinness Book World Record- Biggest Resistance Band Workout of All Time.TheFitExpo Games– Play some good ol’ fashioned playground games fashioned for adults (Tug-Of- War, Red Light, Green Light, Simon Says, Capture the Flag) and with a fitness twist. Win prizes and much more!B Street Shoes- Get your custom kicks @ TheFitExpo LA! Every pair is hand-painted, completely customized right in front of you! Bring your own or purchase from B Street’s cool inventory—if you are wearing B Street Shoes, you’re a unique individual expressing your love for custom fashion and individuality.CLIMB-IT Mobile Rock Climbing Wall-Bring your outdoor lifestyle indoors for the child or adult, beginner or experienced, timid or daring—Come on, it’s time to climb @ TheFitExpo Los Angeles.FUN FOR THE FAMILYHealthy Pet Pavilion – Our furry companions need to be just as fit, active, and pampered as we are because “Healthy Doesn’t Stop at Human”. Stop by the Healthy Pet Pavilion @ TheFitExpo for LIVE performances by America’s original stunt dog show, the All-Star Stunt Dog Show and shop for the aisles for the latest in pet products, services and equipment.USA Pickleball Exhibition – Pickleball is now one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Attendees can come and get instructions from Certified USA Pickleball Instructors who will also be demonstrating all skill levels of the sport. In addition, people can experience new equipment and learn where they can join a local pickleball group in their community.Healthy Eating Pavilion –Chef Mareya Ibrahim, The Fit Foodie and celebrity Chef Andre Rush (plus many more) will whip up incredibly easy to prepare dishes that you can make at home. They will share their tips and tricks for meal prep and provide nutritional advice covering everyone from those who just want to clean up their diets to planning for the family or feeding the athlete.MEET YOUR FAVORITE FITNESS PROS, CELEBRITIES and INFLUENCERS:Leading fitness pros will provide expert training tips, informative seminars, exciting demonstrations, and pose for photos with their fans. Headliners include; Jay Cutler (4X Mr. Olympia Champion), CT Fletcher (6X World Champion Powerlifter) Kai Greene (IFBB Pro), Yarishna Ayala (3X IFBB Pro Wellness Champion), Phil Heath (7X Mr. Olympia Champion), Billy Blanks (fitness icon and creator of the Tae Bo exercise program), Corey Calliet (Celebrity Trainer, Body Transformation Specialty, TV Personality), Starr Hawkins (WCO Bar Calisthenics)—plus more to follow. For a complete list of headliners and special guests show appearance times, visit www.thefitexpo.com ENJOY AND JOIN IN THE COMPETITIONS:TheFitExpo™ LA will host thousands of competitors in over 15 events—USPA Powerlifting, WCO’s Battle of the Bars, NPC Muscle Contest Challenge, USA Functional Fitness, Odd Haugen’s Strength Strongman Challenge, UAL Arm wrestling, USA Pickleball to name a few.Max Reps for Cash Attendee Competitions –The name says it all, whoever completes the most judge approved reps wins $200 in cold hard CA$H!Babes & Biceps presented by FitTV Network- Get in on the action and win cash prizes at this wildly-popular women’s arm wrestling competition.TONS OF FREE SAMPLES plus SHOPPING, SHOPPING and MORE SHOPPING!Shopping & Sampling – For one low ticket price, you get access to 100’s of companies showcasing the latest in fitness, health and well-being products and services. Plus, collect your FREE samples! Many of the exhibitors are offering super-cool products at discounted prices so fit expo goers can also get their shopping game on!THE DETAILSAdult admission tickets are $30 per day or $50 for the full weekend. Children 12 years and under are $10 per day and children under 6 are free. Every ticket includes FREE admission to access ALL the competitions, educational seminars, mini-classes, performances, and celebrities signing autographs and taking pictures. Tickets are best purchased in advance on our website here Show hours are Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The Los Angeles Convention Center is located at 1201 South Figueroa Street, South Halls G, H, J and K.For full information please visit www.thefitexpo.com or call 1-888-FIT-EXPO. Facebook & Instagram @TheFitExpo – Hashtags #thefitexpo #thefitexpo2023

What the show is all about