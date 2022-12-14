NatWest Banking App Storms Into 2nd Place In Latest UK Engaged Customer Score Rankings

Main UK Bank Engaged Customer Score Rankings Nov 2022 NatWest Banking App "Textbook" Version Release Cycle

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NatWest Banking App Engaged Customer Sore ™ (ECS) had a meteoric rise in November and is snapping on the heels of Lloyds for the top spot to finish out the year.In what can only be described as a best practice approach to app version releases NatWest has been clinical in executing releases in the second half of 2022 and what was a consistent, gradual increase in positive customer feedback turned into a tsunami in November with the overall Engaged Customer Score rocketing from 4.00 to 5.55 out of a possible 5.00 in November.It hasn’t always been easy for NatWest with a gradual decline in their engaged customer score for much of the year indicating that there was compounding negativity with small issues that could have flown under the normal checks and alerts. In January, the app was at its highest point before the latest update of 4.3, and over the course of the year, there was a steady decline that would have been almost imperceptible if staff only looked at the overall App Store Scores and impossible to isolate the cause.A clinical approach to version release with a consistent 4-week cycle has paid dividends, and in Sept, the downward slide was halted. The latest app version (Version 7.24) should be the version users update to immediately to resolve historical issues.Tony Patrick, Head of Customer Intelligence at Touchpoint Group , states, “These sorts of gains of over 0.5 are rarely seen, and while it may be easy to do when your scores are low, to accomplish this sort of stratospheric level up when your ECS is already 4.00 or above is virtually unheard of”To take the top spot, the data collected and analysed by Touchpoint Group indicates a clear area of focus, with customers indicating there are still small issues with the cheque deposit function and sporadic biometric login issues.If NatWest can resolve those issues, it will be possible for them to take the number 1 ranking spot from Lloyds, which has dominated rankings for over a year.Over a million Banking App Engaged Customer Score (ECS) rankings are tracked by Touchpoint Group each year in their global ECS index. Data is updated daily with insights available to identify issues for Operational teams, monthly reporting for Leadership teams, and a Mobile Customer Experience Analytics (MCXA) report published quarterly for Executive teams to benchmark performance by category and against global leaders.

Nov 2022 UK Banking App Insights Session - UK Main Banks.