Auditor Blaha to Release 2021 Municipal Liquor Store Report at Savage, Minnesota Municipal Liquor Store - For Thursday, December 15

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – On Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m., Auditor Blaha will release the 2021 Municipal Liquor Store Report at the Savage municipal liquor store, Marketplace, on County Road 42. The Office of the State Auditor’s (OSA) role is to provide financial oversight and ensure that these stores operate in compliance with Minnesota statute.

Auditor Blaha and OSA data analysts will review the 2021 financial data and trends in Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores, particularly the strong bounce back of on-sale stores.

Savage city officials will join Auditor Blaha at the press conference to highlight the turnaround of the Savage stores. Since holding a hearing in 2018 to determine whether to keep the struggling stores open, Savage municipal liquor stores have contributed over $1 million in profit to the City of Savage.

What: Municipal Liquor Store Report release

Who: State Auditor Blaha, OSA data analysts, Savage city officials

When: Thursday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m.

