ShowStoppers to introduce journalists to 20 startups from Japan at two ShowStoppers events during CES 2023

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers®, https://www.showstoppers.com, will introduce 20 startup companies from Japan with new tech for work, home and play to tech and business journalists from around the world – and potential investors and business partners -- at two ShowStoppers® special events during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

The startups are organized and selected by ShowStoppers partner JETRO, https://www.jetro.go.jp/en/, the Japan External Trade Organization, a government-supported agency that assists innovative startups in expanding their businesses into the global market. With the mission to export Japanese ingenuity worldwide, JETRO provides a wide range of funding and educational programs. JETRO has organized the CES JAPAN Pavilion (J-Startup Pavilion) since 2019.

The first event, ShowStoppers Launchit featuring JETRO companies, is scheduled for Tuesday, 3 Jan. 2023 at the Mandalay Bay convention hall. At this event, each of 10 startups selected by JETRO gets 4 minutes to pitch for coverage and investment. The companies include:

• AI SILK, http://www.leadskin.jp/en/ – haptic gloves to explore the metaverse.

• Archelis, https://en.archelis.com/ – an exoskeleton suit that protects factory workers against lower-back strains.

• Aromajoin, https://aromajoin.com/ – adding smell for a more realistic immersion experience for video.

• Ashirase, https://www.ashirase.com/ – an app and a vibrating interface worn on the shoes, for better navigation.

• Asilla, https://www.asilla.jp/en/ – using AI and security cameras to detect fighting, vandalism, loitering and other abnormal behaviors.

• Diver-X, https://diver-x.jp/en/ – haptic gloves to create a more immersive Virtual-Reality experience.

• Graffity, https://graffity.jp/en – Augmented Reality games and AR glasses.

• ICOMA, https://en.icoma.co.jp/ – an electric bike that folds up for storage and supplies power in a blackout.

• Pixie Dust, https://pixiedusttech.com/ – ultrasonic hair care to stimulate the scalp.

• Sound Fun, https://soundfun.net/ – curved speakers that make it easier for people with hearing loss to hear dialogue on TV.

At the second event, 20 startups selected by JETRO will launch and demonstrate a range of new products and services to hundreds of journalists, influencers, industry and financial analysts, and investors attending ShowStoppers, the annual blockbuster press event set for Thursday, 5 Jan. 2023, in the Grand Ballroom of the Bellagio Hotel.

These companies include:

• 1/AK, https://insync.1ak-tokyo.com/en – digital dance lessons from trainers all over the world.

• AI SILK, http://www.leadskin.jp/en/ – haptic gloves to explore the metaverse.

• Algal Bio, https://algalbio.co.jp/en/ – develop algae-derived products for health and wellness, alternative protein, bioplastics and CO2 utilization.

• Archelis, https://en.archelis.com/ – an exoskeleton suit that protects factory workers against lower-back strains.

• ArchiTek, https://architek.ai/ – ultra-fast chips that use AI and LiDAR for localization and mapping in drones, vehicles, robots, AR/VR.

• Aromajoin, https://aromajoin.com/ – adding smell for a more realistic immersion experience for video.

• Ashirase, https://www.ashirase.com/ – an app and a vibrating interface worn on the shoes, for better navigation.

• Asilla, https://www.asilla.jp/en/ – using AI and security cameras to detect fighting, vandalism, loitering and other abnormal behaviors.

• AWL, https://awl.co.jp/en/ – AI and Deep Learning to increase retail sales.

• Ball Wave, https://www.ballwave.jp/english/ – palm-sized gas chromatographs for onsite chemical analysis in space and on Earth.

• Diver-X, https://diver-x.jp/en/ – haptic gloves to create a more immersive Virtual-Reality experience.

• Graffity, https://graffity.jp/en – Augmented Reality games and AR glasses.

• ICOMA, https://en.icoma.co.jp/ – an electric bike that folds up for storage and supplies power in a blackout.

• LOOVIC, https://www.loovic.co.jp/ – using a neckband and app, navigation for people who find it hard to follow directions to a destination.

• Pale Blue, https://pale-blue.co.jp/ – the first propulsion systems that use water as the propellant – fits in your hand – for small spacecraft.

• Pixie Dust, https://pixiedusttech.com/ – ultrasonic hair care to stimulate the scalp.

• RABO, https://rabo.cat/en/lp/ – Got a cat? Track it, using bio-logging and AI.

• Sound Fun, https://soundfun.net/ – curved speakers that make it easier for people with hearing loss to hear dialogue on TV.

• VIE STYLE, https://vie.style/ – Neuro earphones that that analyze brain activity and heart rate to help you focus and relax.

• ZEALS, https://zeals.co/ – personalized, delightful and unforgettable customer service that turns clicks into sales.

"We are very excited to bring another batch of talented and innovative startups to CES and ShowStoppers this year. If you want to connect with our startups, please contact JETRO at ces@jetro.go.jp," said Ken Yoshida, Executive Director, JETRO San Francisco.

