MIND Physicians Named To Prestigious Qualified MAF Physician Network, Selected To Treat Retired NFL Players
Neurologists only physicians in Michigan to be selectedFARMINGTON HILLS, MI, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders (MIND), a leading privately-owned and operated neurology and healthcare services company, today announced that several of its physicians have been named members of the Qualified Monetary Award Fund (MAF) Physician Network, a prestigious group of doctors selected to examine Retired NFL Football Players.
Drs. William Boudouris, Aaron Ellenbogen, Jonathan Fellows, and Amy Kodrik are approved Qualified MAF Physicians. The physicians at the Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders are the only physicians in Michigan currently participating in the NFL Concussion Settlement Program.
“The neurologists…selected to serve as Qualified MAF Physicians are approved...because of their exemplary education, training, board certifications, experience and credentials in the medical community,” said The Hon. Anita B. Brody, U.S. District Judge, Eastern District of PA, in re: National Football League Players’ Concussion Injury Litigation, MDL No. 2323, April 11, 2019.
Retired NFL players who have opted into the NFL Concussion Settlement can obtain a neuropsychological assessment through the MAF Program.
“It’s an honor to be selected to assist some of the greatest pro-athletes of our time,” said Dr. William Boudouris, President, MIND. ”MIND has an expansive understanding of the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and ALS that can impact these players long after they have left the playing field. This commitment to neurological care will help support and maintain players’ quality of life for years to come.”
MIND is home to highly specialized and dedicated neurologists, neuro-radiologists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, highly trained nursing staff, certified technicians, and associated patient care support staff. They all work together to address the medical, physical, emotional and lifestyle needs of their patients. MIND physicians are also active educators and researchers, staying on the forefront of the newest practices in neurology.
About Michigan Institute for Neurological Disorders
Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, MIND is a leading neurology practice dedicated to providing the most comprehensive diagnostic, therapeutic, and supportive services to adult patients and their families affected with neurological conditions. To improve outcomes and quality of life, MIND is one of the few comprehensive private neurological facilities in the country focused on the betterment of our patients using onsite, cutting-edge neuro-diagnostic technology, neuro-imaging, infusion services and medical education and research. Learn more at MINDonline.com.
