Summit Introduces Sticky Traps for Houseplants

Summit Sticky Traps for Houseplants help control gnats, whiteflies and other harmful insects hiding in the potting soil of houseplants. To control insect pests in houseplants, simply use one or more Summit Sticky Traps for Houseplants. Insects get stuck to the yellow sticky traps and die.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houseplants are more popular than ever. Potted indoor plants are trending all over social media. Plus, more exotic and unusual houseplants are now available as an increasing number of people grow live plants in their homes and apartments.

Summit Responsible Solutions®, a leading manufacturer of less toxic insect pest solutions, has introduced Summit® Sticky Traps for Houseplants to kill harmful insects hiding in potted plants.

Summit® Sticky Traps for Houseplants attract gnats, whiteflies, aphids and other harmful insects hiding in the potting soil of houseplants. These sticky traps are effective and simple to use, and they kill insect pests without the use of pesticides which can harm people and pets.

“The yellow color of the sticky traps attracts insects,” said Bill Stengel, Vice President—Sales for Summit Responsible Solutions. “Insects that fly or crawl onto the sticky traps are stuck to the glue and die. We recommend that the sticky traps should be replaced when they become full of insect pests, or every three months.”

One of the most common insect pests in houseplants is fungus gnats. These tiny flying insects can swarm around the plant when the pot is moved. Fungus gnats thrive in moist potting soil, where they lay their eggs for the next generation of gnats.

To kill adult fungus gnats or other insect pests, simply use one or more Summit Sticky Traps. Determine where the Sticky Traps will hang on the plant or be positioned in the soil. Attach a twist tie (included in the package) through the Sticky Trap hole at the top. Then peel away the protective paper on both sides and hang the trap on the plant.

To stick the trap directly into the potting soil, loosen the soil at the insertion point. Then remove the protective paper on both sides of the trap and insert the pointed end into the soil.

After positioning the traps, shake the plant lightly every few days so insects on the leaves may crawl toward the trap. Moving or lightly shaking the pot also disturbs flying insects such as whiteflies and fungus gnats. This encourages them to fly around, increasing the chances of them getting stuck on the traps.

Each package of Summit Sticky Traps for Houseplants contains 12 traps and hang ties. Summit Sticky Traps for Houseplants are available at garden centers, home centers, and hardware stores. For more information visit www.SummitResponsibleSolutions.com.

