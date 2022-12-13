Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked.

On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents began investigating a report of theft from a Hendersonville church. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Daniel Meadows, an employee of the church, had access to church funds as part of his job. The investigation revealed that over a two-year period in that position, Meadows stole approximately $198,775 from the church.

On December 2nd, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Daniel Meadows (DOB 02/15/1990) with one count of Theft of Property $60,000 – $250,000. Meadows was arrested on December 12th and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $7,500 bond.