Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,070 in the last 365 days.

Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in a Hendersonville man being indicted and charged with stealing from the church where he worked.

On June 22nd, at the request of 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI special agents began investigating a report of theft from a Hendersonville church. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Daniel Meadows, an employee of the church, had access to church funds as part of his job. The investigation revealed that over a two-year period in that position, Meadows stole approximately $198,775 from the church.

On December 2nd, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Daniel Meadows (DOB 02/15/1990) with one count of Theft of Property $60,000 – $250,000. Meadows was arrested on December 12th and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Hendersonville Man Charged with Stealing from Church

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.