Poet’s Debut Collection Helps People Beat the Seasonal Depression
another beginning by Caitlin Blackburn
Deeply moving and powerful… a masterpiece from beginning to end. It gave me chills and brought me to tears. It is the only book of poetry I have read in its entirety.”UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For readers who have struggled with trauma, self-value and worth, like most people have, another beginning is the perfect book. Author Caitlin Blackburn draws readers into their inner selves and plugs them into a whole new level of emotional awareness. As we continue to deal with the aftermath of a pandemic and begin to experience the seasonal depression of the winter, this book will resonate with and raise the spirits of poetry lovers and draw newcomers to the genre.
— Amazon reviewer Claire
In the passionate poems of another beginning, Caitlin Blackburn plumbs the depths of despair and describes a courageous battle to find safe ground and use it as a springboard to experience joy in all its forms.
Blackburn’s collection is split into two sections. In the first half, she muses on negative feelings — worthlessness, regret and blame. Her poems illustrate the visceral feelings of these aspects and remind us that although they hurt, they are to be embraced, not pushed away.
The second half of the book — appropriately called “the return” — helps readers learn to regain their lost voices as they rise from “the dark pit of despair and enter another season of new beginnings.” She discovers her own hidden strength and power and reveals all the lessons she learned along the way.
Throughout the collection, readers will find themselves enthralled by Blackburn’s mastery of length, rhyme and lyrical prowess. With a style reminiscent of Emily Dickinson, Blackburn’s works will leave lasting impacts on readers. "I feel every word deep in my soul each time I read through this beautiful piece of art. Reading through these poems opens us up to the rawness that comes with pain and suffering,” said reviewer Kayla. “As you journey through Caitlin's poems, you will also feel the light and hope that life and survival have to offer.”
By the end of the collection, readers will find themselves with the strength to hold onto life because we live in a world of endless possibilities and limitless love. As Blackburn herself puts it, “There is so much more than this.”
Amazon reviewer Claire calls the work “deeply moving and powerful… a masterpiece from beginning to end. It gave me chills and brought me to tears. It is the only book of poetry I have read in its entirety, and I cannot imagine another one impacting me as deeply as Caitlin's has. It is among my most prized possessions.”
Another beginning is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Caitlin Blackburn is a Reiki Master/Teacher, poet, and licensed social worker from Niantic, Connecticut. Though she has been writing since she was a child, this is her first published body of work. Poetry has always served as a source of comfort and inspiration for her, and her hope is that this collection will offer that to others. Visit www.simplyhealingwithcaitlin.com.
Caitlin Blackburn
Simply Healing With Caitlin
+1 860-921-7251
caitlin@simplyhealingqithcaitlin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other