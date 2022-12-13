Submit Release
Report: 3rd District Court of Appeal has slashed case backlog

Between July 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2022, the court reduced its backlog of fully briefed cases awaiting decision from 814 to 298, according to the report. The overall number of pending appeals dropped from 2,039 to 1,350 over that same period.

