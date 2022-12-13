Supreme Court approves advance authorization of potential probation violation deal

The Supreme Court today approves a superior court order giving a probation department permission to “offer” to a juvenile offender “up to 50 hours of community service, or up to a cumulative total of 10 days on the community service work program as an option to work off alleged probation violations.” The minor challenged the order, according to the court, as “a constitutionally improper delegation of judicial authority to the probation department and as a deprivation of due process.”