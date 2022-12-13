Combat High-Vibration Environments with SMPM Cable Assemblies
Amphenol RF releases SMPM cable assemblies designed on industry-standard flexible cable types for high‐vibration applications.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce high-performance SMPM cable assemblies designed on industry‐standard flexible cable types. This micro‐miniature interface is commonly used in high‐frequency applications and is ideal for high-vibration environments when mated with limited or full detent receptacle jacks.
These assemblies feature straight and right-angle plug-to-plug configurations on 0.085-inch flexible cable. They offer reliable electrical performance up to 18 GHz and are available in standard imperial lengths ranging from 3 to 48 inches with metric lengths from 100 to 2000 millimeters. Custom lengths are available upon request.
SMPM connectors feature a push‐on mating style that allows for quick installation. The microminiature size makes this interface ideal for antennas, testing and laboratory equipment, military, quantum computing and radar applications.
These cable assemblies join a robust portfolio of high‐performance SMPM products including additional pre‐configured assemblies.
Learn More: Amphenol RF SMPM Plug-to-Plug Cable Assemblies Datasheet
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom-engineered products include multi‐port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed‐signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
