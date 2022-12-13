Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3000 Block of 11th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, November 24, 2022, in the 3000 block of 11th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:11 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into a residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect and vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below.

https://youtu.be/enInW5xZmLY

Anyone who can identify this individual/vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.