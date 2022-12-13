Roasted Potato Salad
- Dressing: Combine onions, peppers, mustard, garlic powder, thyme, vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Stir well. Set aside for step 5.
- Place 5 lb potatoes on a sheet pan (18” x 26” x 1”) lined with parchment paper and heavily coated with pan release spray. (For 50 servings, use 2 pans. For 100 servings, use 4 pans.)
- Bake until tender: Conventional oven: 425° F for 20 minutes. Convection oven: 400° F for 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven.
- Place warm potatoes in 4″ steam table pans. Pour dressing over potatoes. Toss well to coat evenly.
Critical Control Point: Cool to 41° F or lower within 4 hours.
Portion with No. 6 scoop (⅔ cup).
Critical Control Point: Hold at 41° F or below.